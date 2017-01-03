Jobot Reopening Jan. 6 in New Location on Roosevelt Row
Out with the old Jobot — the new one is opening this Friday.
This just in:
Jobot Coffee & Diner will be reopening at 5 p.m., Friday, January 6, at 333 East Roosevelt Street, according to a Facebook event page. The new location will open in what has been Oliver's Sophisticated Bean.
We'll have more details as they become available.
