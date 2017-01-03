menu

Jobot Reopening Jan. 6 in New Location on Roosevelt Row

Jobot Reopening Jan. 6 in New Location on Roosevelt Row

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 12:49 p.m.
By New Times Food Staff
Out with the old Jobot — the new one is opening this Friday.
courtesy of John Sagasta
This just in:

Jobot Coffee & Diner will be reopening at 5 p.m., Friday, January 6, at 333 East Roosevelt Street, according to a Facebook event page. The new location will open in what has been Oliver's Sophisticated Bean.

We'll have more details as they become available.

