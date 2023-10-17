 Phoenix's Pantless Light Rail Ride is back in 2024. Here are the details | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Pantless Light Rail Ride is back for 2024. Here's what we know

You can don your best undies and take a ride on Phoenix's light rail system early next year.
October 17, 2023
Participants of the No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix 2020 gather for a photo.
Participants of the No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix 2020 gather for a photo. Benjamin Leatherman
One of Phoenix's wackiest events is coming back next year. The Arizona Pantless Light Rail Ride is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2024.

The event is exactly what it sounds like: A gaggle of folks will board the Valley Metro Rail at noon at either of its terminuses (19th and Dunlap avenues on the western end or Country Club Drive and Main Street in Mesa). Riders should be wearing tops and underwear, but no pants, shorts or skirts (boxer shorts are OK).

The group will ride the light rail to the Central Avenue/Roosevelt Street station, disembark, then walk over to Walter Studios for an after-party.

The annual affair began in 2009 and was inspired by a similar event that was started on the New York City subway in 2002 by comedy collective Improv Everywhere.

In Arizona, the ride was hosted by Improv AZ. Its final light-rail event was in January 2020; due to COVID-19, there hasn't been once since.

For more information or to RSVP, visit the event Facebook page
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
