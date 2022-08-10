Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things to Do

When to see the spectacular Perseid meteor shower over Arizona

The biggest meteor shower of the year will feature 60 to 100 shooting stars per hour in the night sky when it peaks over Arizona on Sunday.
August 8, 2023
The Perseids are the biggest meteor shower of the year.
The Perseids are the biggest meteor shower of the year. Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy
Share this:
Skywatchers rejoice. The biggest meteor shower of the year is happening this month and will be a sight to behold.

The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs every August, will put on a spectacular show as dozens of visible meteors burn through our atmosphere. The annual celestial event will peak this weekend with 60 to 100 meteors per hour visible under optimal viewing conditions.

It makes for a spectacular show says local astronomer Pete Turner, who told Phoenix New Times in 2020 the Perseid meteor shower is one of the major skywatching events of the year.

“It's the number of meteors that makes the [Perseids] the biggest,” says Turner, a member of the Phoenix Astronomical Society. “It's something that we look forward to every year.”

Like other meteor showers, the Perseids (which get their name from the fact they appear to emanate from the constellation Perseus) are caused by the Earth passing through a trail of ice, dust and other stellar matter left behind by a passing comet — in this case, 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

Each year, the Perseids begin in late July and take place throughout August and into early September. The number of meteors grows steadily each night, reaching an apex in intensity in mid-August. In 2023, the peak will occur on Sunday. (There will be a roughly similar amount of meteors on the nights before and after the peak.)

This year, the night sky will be darker than usual during its peak since the moon will be in its waning crescent phase and won't give off much light.

While you can see meteors from anywhere in Arizona, Claude Haynes of the East Valley Astronomy Club says that locations with darker skies away of city lights offer more optimal viewing. It also helps if you put away your phone.

“It’s time well spent since you can get away from your screens for a few hours at least and enjoy the outdoors,” Haymes says.

Haynes has a few suggestions on how to best view the Perseids, such as traveling to parts of the metro Phoenix area where the sky is darkest or refraining from using illuminated electronic devices to allow your eyes to adjust.

“Obviously, you want to be in an environment with as little light as possible and where your eyes are dark-adjusted to be able to see the meteors,” he says.

Read on for more tips on how to see this year’s Perseid meteor shower and get info on when and where to watch the celestial event unfold in the skies. What night does the Perseid meteor shower peak?
click to enlarge
A time-lapse photo of the Perseid meteor shower in 2015.
Trevor Bexon/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

When’s the best time to see the Perseid meteor shower?

According to amateur astronomers like Haynes and the folks at the American Meteor Society, you'll want to start looking just after midnight on Sunday. That's when the constellation Perseus starts rising in the sky each night. (Again, you can still see shooting stars on the evenings before and after those dates, but the peak will offer the greatest possible number of meteors.)

Where are the best places to see the Perseid meteor shower?

Basically, anywhere with open stretches of sky that are far away from light pollution or street lamps. You’ll be able to see meteors anywhere in the Valley, including in the middle of the city, but your odds improve if things are as dark as possible.

If you live on the outskirts of the Valley, you should already be good to go. If you’re in the middle of metro Phoenix, consider taking a trip out to the boonies. To wit: Haynes suggests spots like north of New River or west of Buckeye.

“You want to go somewhere where it's really dark, which sometimes means going a few miles out of town,” Haynes says. “We sometimes go to Picket Post Trailhead out [east] on Highway 60 past Phoenix.”

You can also hit up the website Clear Sky Chart, which offers skywatching and visibility forecasts for specific locations.
click to enlarge
The Perseid meteor shower will bring 60 to 100 shooting stars every hour.
Channone Arif/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Where should you look to see the Perseid meteor shower?

Perseid meteor shower? Perseus is located in the north/northeastern sky, which astronomers say is where the meteors from the Perseids appear to be coming from (a.k.a. the "radiant"). If you’d like to find the constellation’s exact location on any given night, skywatching apps on Android and iOS like Night Sky and Stellarium are helpful.

How do you get your eyes to adapt to the dark?

That’s easy, Haynes says. Just stop looking at any bright source of light — be it an illuminated device like your phone or the moon — for at least 7 to 10 minutes. “You’ll want to be dark-adapted to best be able to see meteors, so you’ve got to give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness,” he says.

Does it help to have a telescope or binoculars?

Not really. You can use them to check out the stars, planets and other stellar phenomena, though.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending

Literary treasures await inside Phoenix's Bookish Box online store

Arts & Culture News

Literary treasures await inside Phoenix's Bookish Box online store

By Cassie Hepler
Harkins Theatres will show ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ across Phoenix

Film & TV

Harkins Theatres will show ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ across Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
‘Star Wars’ burlesque ‘The Empire Strips Back’ coming to Phoenix

Things to Do

‘Star Wars’ burlesque ‘The Empire Strips Back’ coming to Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
16 Phoenix hotels and resorts offering staycation specials this summer

Lists

16 Phoenix hotels and resorts offering staycation specials this summer

By Cassie Hepler
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation