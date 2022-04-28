Your Guide to This Weekend's 2022 Arizona Tiki Oasis in Scottsdale





click to enlarge Bottoms up. Arizona Tiki Oasis

The scene at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale may look a little different than usual this weekend when Arizona Tiki Oasis comes to town. The four-day celebration of all things Polynesian, tropical, and midcentury modern will take over the boutique hotel and fill it with visitors from around the country and more events than you can shake a lei at. Want to go? Here's what you need to know.Arizona Tiki Oasis will be held Thursday, April 28, through Sunday, May 1, at Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale.It depends on what you want to do. The vendor marketplace, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, is free to check out (and offers excellent people-watching). The Tiki-Tiki-Ho-Ho Luau, held at 7 p.m. on Friday, is $139 per person. All of the seminars have individual ticket prices ranging from free to $50.Visit aztikioasis.com.Parking is limited, especially during marketplace hours. There's some free self-parking available, but it may be easier to valet or park nearby and take a Lyft or Uber.Whatever you like — you won't feel out of place in regular clothes, but this is the perfect time to bust out the wiggle dresses, Hawaiian print shirts, or anything else you've got that's midcentury or tropical. Just keep the necessary bits covered, as there may be kids around.All ages are welcome at Arizona Tiki Oasis, but there are certain evening and cocktail-themed events that are only open to the 21-and-up crowd.The Arizona Tiki Oasis schedule is packed with events from Friday to Sunday. Here are a few of our recommended picks. Keep in mind that seminars can sell out; all of our recommendations had tickets available at press time.Join mixologist Adam Rains for a lesson in Agave Spirits 101, a discussion of the how and why of tequila in tiki, and examples of agave spirits in classic tiki drinks. (1:30 p.m. Friday, $50)Come watch some of the best bartenders in Arizona compete in a cocktail throw-down. Sample some of the best, most innovative tropical cocktails while you cheer on your bartending champion. (2 p.m. Saturday, $40)A conversation on how to celebrate tropical culture without appropriating it. The focus will be on how to be an ally, the three main regions in Oceania (Micronesia, Melanesia, and Polynesia), iconography, and how to diversify your feed. (3 p.m. Saturday, free)Tiki-themed works by almost two dozen artists. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, free)Collector Pam Ashlund will discuss the long, sordid, and fascinating history of swizzle sticks. (11 a.m. Saturday, $15)Whether or not you caught last year's fascinating exhibit of the work of groundbreaking fashion designer Rudi Gernreich at Phoenix Art Museum, you shouldn't miss this lecture about the style icon by collector and curator Audrey Moorehead. (2 p.m. Friday, $15)Jay Mark will explore the history of neon, from the discovery of the fifth most abundant gas in the universe, to its emergence as a powerful and colorful advertising tool, and from its near demise to a renaissance of this once-dying art. (10 a.m. Saturday, $15)