Big bongs, tacos and swag: 12 photos from Mint’s opening in Scottsdale

It’s always a party with Mint Cannabis.
The company celebrated the expansion of its brand into Scottsdale for the first time by hosting a grand opening party on Feb. 23 with music, swag bags, nonmedicated tacos and ticket giveaways to “Bob Marley: One Love.” Because of course they did.
The Scottsdale dispensary is Mint’s sixth store in the Valley — the fifth one opened in the West Valley
in February 2023. It also has six dispensaries in Michigan and one in Missouri. Located at 8729 E. Manzanita Drive, the Scottsdale dispensary is not far from Talking Stick Resort.
Cannabis fans know Mint for opening a first-of-its-kind cannabis kitchen in 2018, adding a drive-thru in 2020 and being the first to go 24 hours a day
in 2022.
Mint also knows a thing or two about infused fundraisers
and festivals.
Phoenix New Times joined the celebration in Scottsdale. Here are some of our favorite moments.
click to enlarge
Employees at Mint cut the ribbon on the brand's new dispensary in Scottsdale on Feb. 23.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Customers pose with a glass pipe they won at the grand opening celebration of Mint's Scottsdale location.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An employee announces another giveaway at the grand opening celebration of Mint in Scottsdale.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An employee organizes strains of flower at the grand opening celebration of Mint's dispensary in Scottsdale.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Employees check out customers during the grand opening celebration.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A customer poses with a large glass pipe he won at the grand opening celebration.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An employee moves a rack of vape cartridges during the event on Feb. 23.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A customer smells different strains of flower at Mint's Scottsdale dispensary.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An employee looks for a specific strain of flower .
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An employee looks for edibles during the grand opening event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An employee shows customers a variety of prerolls at the registers.
Kevin Hurley
