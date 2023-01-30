Support Us

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie Will Play a Concert in Phoenix This Fall

January 30, 2023 8:20AM

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie will co-headline a Phoenix gig this fall.
Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie will co-headline a Phoenix gig this fall. Jim Louvau


Headbangers, start conditioning those neck muscles.

Today's big concert announcement is the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour, a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and Phoenix's own Alice Cooper. Industrial pioneers Ministry and alt-rockers Filter are also on the bill.

The tour will stop at west Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (the venue formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion) at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, as the final concert of the run.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, February 3, on the Live Nation website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time until 10 p.m. Thursday, February 2 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The full tour schedule is:

Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

