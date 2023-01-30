Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie Will Play a Concert in Phoenix This Fall

Headbangers, start conditioning those neck muscles.
Today's big concert announcement is the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour, a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and Phoenix's own Alice Cooper. Industrial pioneers Ministry and alt-rockers Filter are also on the bill.
The tour will stop at west Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (the venue formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion) at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, as the final concert of the run.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, February 3, on the Live Nation website
. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time until 10 p.m. Thursday, February 2 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program
.
The full tour schedule is:
Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre