The Five Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Album release parties by local DJ/producer Blossom and reggae-rock act The Irie are just two of the highlights of metro Phoenix's concert calendar this weekend. If neither of those options interests you, Depeche Mode tribute band Strangelove will bring synth-filled nostalgia to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe while Chicago-born house music producer J. Worra holds it down at Shady Park and reality show star and rock 'n' roller Justin Robert Brescia takes over the Yucca Tap Room.

J. Worra Friday, May 14

Shady Park, 26 East University Drive, Tempe, 480-474-4222

If you prefer your house music to be funky, bass-laden, and melodic with plenty of bounce, seek out the sounds being dispensed by J. Worra. Over the past five years, the Chicago-born DJ/producer has gotten bodies moving at tastemaking festivals like the Dirtybird Campout, Holy Ship!, and Coachella with what LA Weekly described as “hard-hitting tones of undulating fun.” She’s also gotten millions of listens on Spotify, toured the world, and been remixed by such big-name EDM artists as Kaskade, Gorgon City, and Deadmau5. This weekend, J. Worra’s travels bring her to the Valley for a Friday night gig at Tempe’s Shady Park on Friday night, which kicks off at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. Benjamin Leatherman



BobbyrocK Friday, May 14

Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-967-4777

Regular viewers of the schlocky and overly melodramatic MTV reality show The Hills are likely familiar with Justin Robert Brescia. A musician and onetime hairdresser for Maroon 5, he played a secondary role during the program’s original run in the mid-2000s as Audrina Patridge’s on-again/off-again boyfriend. Brescia later returned as a cast member of the show’s 2019 spin-off The Hills: New Beginnings, which also featured his band, BobbyrocK. For those of you unfamiliar with the Austin, Texas-based band, it plays “alternative punk” that’s a mix of harder-driving rock songs and slower-paced acoustic numbers with Brescia on vocals and guitar. If you’d like to hear them for yourself, BobbyrocK is scheduled to perform on Friday at the Yucca Tap with support from Grail, Friends in Hell, Sworn Apart, and Olympic Games. The show starts at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Strangelove does Depeche Mode and does it well. Anabel DFlux

Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience Friday, May 14

Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480-829-0707

From leather jackets to vintage synths, Strangelove's tribute to Depeche Mode’s OG lineup is heavy on the details and made for hardcore Modies. Singer Leo “Ultra Dave” Luganskiy does a spot-on impersonation of Dave Gahan's croon while Brent Meyer as “Counterfeit Martin” (a.k.a. DM’s Martin Gore) handles the keyboards, vocals, guitar, melodica, sequencing, and percussion. Rounding out the lineup are Julian Shah-Tayler as “Oscar Wilder” (who apes Andy Wilder) and James Evans as “InTheFletch” (a.k.a. Andy Fletcher). Strangelove's resemblance, both visually and sonically, to Depeche Mode is amazing. This weekend, they’ll amaze a nostalgia-seeking audience inside Tempe’s Marquee Theatre. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the main room and $35 to $45 for balcony seating. Liz Ohanesian