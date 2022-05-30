Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: 070 Shake, Steely Dan, The Band Camino

Highlights include performances by rock legends Steely Dan, burgeoning hip-hop/pop vocalist 070 Shake, and pop-rock favorites The Band Camino, as well as a touring tribute to The Beatles starring Todd Rundgren.
Read on for details about each of these shows and others happening from Monday, May 30, to Thursday, June 2, or click over to Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar for more live music in the Valley this week.
The Band Camino
Monday, May 30
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeMemphis-based act The Band Camino crafts catchy magnetic melodies that stay in your head. Each cut is full of earnest and honest lyrics that encompass their experiences. What sets The Band Camino apart is their energetic and fast-growing fanbase. Since forming in 2015, they’ve amassed millions of streams and hundreds of thousands of social media followers who fell in love with their modernized brand of pop-rock. Touring behind their 2021 self-titled debut album, The Band Camino is due at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on Monday night with indie-pop band Flor. Doors are at 6 p.m. and tickets are $47 to $145. Taylor Gilliam
Benny Benassi
Monday, May 30
Maya Dayclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleItalian-born DJ/producer Benny Benassi, widely thought to be one of the pioneers of electronic music, has been dropping beats since the mid-’80s. He’s collaborated with artists ranging from Ne-Yo and John Legend to Serj Tankian, won a Grammy Award, released blockbuster tracks like the 2010 mega-hit “Cinema,” and toured the world multiple times over. This week, Benassi will help wrap up Memorial Day weekend when he headlines a 21-and-over pool party at Maya in Scottsdale. Gates open at noon. Tickets are $30 plus fees. Benjamin Leatherman
Stanley Clarke
Tuesday, May 31
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo BoulevardBass guitarist Stanley Clarke is probably best known for his work with the legendary jazz-fusion group Return to Forever, but he might have saved his top material for his 1974 self-titled solo album or 1975's Journey to Love. On those efforts (and many since), Clarke's technique was beyond agile and he’s influenced multiple generations of bassists. Clarke is set to visit the MIM’s Music Theater on Tuesday for performances at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $54.50. Darryl Smyers
Steely Dan
Tuesday, May 31
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueSteely Dan are best known as studio sleuths, but fans have been clamoring to see the latest live iteration of the band for some time (sadly, without founding member Walter Becker, who died in 2017). That anticipation will finally come to an end in early this when surviving founding member Donald Fagen brings the band to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday night. He’ll play songs from throughout Steely Dan’s five-decade-long history, including "Time Out of Mind," "Bodhisattva," "Peg," and (of course) "Reelin' in the Years.” Legendary singer-songwriter Snarky Puppy opens. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $399.50. Celia Almeida
Front Line Assembly
Tuesday, May 31
Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, MesaFront Line Assembly's Bill Leeb started his programming career back in the early '80s with Skinny Puppy, performing bass synth and backup vocals. After leaving the group, he started the electronic-heavy Front Line Assembly in 1986 with fellow Canadians Michael Balch and Rhys Fulber. Through the years, FLA has progressed and regressed through the undercurrents of dance-floor techno-handed beats and metal-tinged guitar-filtered excess. Their latest tour swings through the Nile on Tuesday. The show is at 7 p.m. and Rein and Haex share the bill. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 at the door. Tuyet Nguyen
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles
Wednesday, June 1
Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd StreetLed by famed vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren, the mathematically questionable It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles stops at Celebrity Theater this week. The tour, which celebrates pivotal Fab Four records Rubber Soul and Revolver, features an all-star lineup that also includes Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Joey Molland of Badfinger, and Denny Laine of Wings and Moody Blues. Along with a backing band, they’ll play tunes from the aforementioned Beatles records as well as their own individual hits. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40-$100. Bob Ruggiero
Whitney Rose
Wednesday, June 1
The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School RoadCanadian-born country music chanteuse Whitney Rose is a rising star whose sound is classified as Ameripolitan, a hybrid of country music subgenres with, in Rose’s case, a bouffant-ed nod to 1960s pop and soul. She’s been in Rolling Stone several times now. The New York Times has commented on her unique voice and sound. And she’s a multiple-time nominee in the Nashville Country Music Critics’ Poll. Rose is back on the road to support her most recent album, 2020’s We Still Go to Rodeos, and plays The Rhythm Room this week. Doors are at 7 p.m. and Pat Roberts and the Heymakers open. Admission is $10. Jesse Sendejas Jr.
070 Shake
Thursday, June 2
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueNew Jersey-born female vocalist 070 Shake (FYI, the first part is pronounced “oh-seven-oh”) is a buzzy artist currently packing in fans at music venues and festivals. She blends pop and alternative hip-hop in the most interesting of ways and keeps audiences hyped up with her intense stage presence. Her debut album, 2020's Modus Vivendi, was a critical and commercial success, and the follow-up You Can't Kill Me, drops this week. She plays the Crescent on Thursday with support from R&B/hip-hop artist Johan Lenox. Tickets for the 8 p.m. gig are $25 to $130. Rachel Parker and Benjamin Leatherman
Flor de Toloache
Thursday, June 2
Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, MesaThe all-female ensemble Flor de Toloache weave traditional mariachi music with more modern influences of rock, pop, and R&B producing a powerful sound that has gained them three Latin Grammy nominations, with one win. They made history by being the first all-female group to take home a Latin Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi album in 2017. Flor de Toloache are a breath of fresh air in an often cookie-cutter mainstream music scene. For Latina women around the world, and especially in the United States, it is very empowering to see them represent two often marginalized groups. See them live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are $35 to $45. Gladys Fuentes