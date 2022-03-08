Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in March

Plenty of big names and legendary artists are scheduled to perform over the next few weeks, including Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Bon Iver, Bob Dylan, Imagine Dragons, Flogging Molly, Cordae, Injury Reserve, and Judas Priest.
There will also be festivals practically every weekend, from annual events like M3F and Blues Blast returning to new fests like Body Language, Punk in Drublic, and Desert Roots making their debut.
Read on for a rundown of the biggest and best concerts and gigs happening in the Valley in March 2022. (You can also check out Phoenix New Times’ online listings for even more live music this month.)
Also, be aware that despite COVID-19 case numbers dropping significantly in recent weeks, many venues are still mandating proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend concerts. Be sure to check ticketing websites before you go to keep abreast of entry requirements.
Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson at Marquee TheatreCo-headlining a tour with Action Bronson, Odd Future alumnus Earl Sweatshirt has been something of an enigmatic figure in hip-hop since his teens. The rapper was sent to a Samoan reform school after his mom found out about his involvement with the hip-hop collective, and he returned a changed musician. Sweatshirt’s debut Doris surprised many critics with its intensely introspective songwriting and gritty production, noting that his subdued voice stood out in its emotional density. By the time he released 2015’s I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside, he had completely left his past with Odd Future behind. During the pandemic, Sweatshirt went to work on his latest album SICK!, a short, 10-song meditation on the global chaos surrounding the coronavirus. His show at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue in Tempe, with Action Bronson on Thursday, March 3, also features The Alchemist and Boldy James. General admission tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $60 and balcony access is $80. David Fletcher
Bob Dylan at Arizona Federal TheatreIn 2020, music legend Bob Dylan sold his entire catalog of work to Universal in a record-breaking deal that reportedly cost over $300 million and included over 600 songs. Even that much might even feel a bit low when considering the unparalleled impact Dylan has had on pop culture over the past six decades; the Minnesota native rose in the midst of a changing nation in the 1960s and became the unexpected face of a movement. Dylan’s work has informed, inspired, and become part of the culture throughout his career to the point that he’s almost taken for granted as an American institution. He isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. His most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, came out in 2020 and, after a two-year delay because of the pandemic, he’s resuming his Never Ending Tour. Dylan’s scheduled to visit Arizona Federal Theatre, 401 West Washington Street, on Thursday, March 3, for his first Valley performance since 2018. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $49.59. Liam Gaughan
Injury Reserve at The Van BurenLocal fans of Injury Reserve will finally get to see the long-awaited (and twice-postponed) hometown performance by the Tempe-born hip-hop act, as the duo of rapper Ritchie With a T and producer Parker Corey will take the stage at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Friday, March 4. Fittingly, the show and Injury Reserve’s latest tour are in support of their new album, By the Time I Get to Phoenix. It’s the first music they’ve released since founding member Stepa J. Groggs died in June 2020. The album was reportedly recorded before the rapper’s passing and will feature his contributions. The show starts at 8 p.m. and local psychedelic cumbia group Los Esplifs opens. Tickets are $22 to $25. Benjamin Leatherman
M3F 2022 at Margaret T. Hance Park
Springtime music festival M3F is back after a two-year absence and the weekend-long event’s 2022 lineup is as loaded as ever. It promises two days of good tunes blasting from booming sound systems, drum circles, food trucks, and plenty of vendors over the first weekend of March at Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 North First Street. This year’s roster of performers is topped by electronic dance music DJ/producers ZHU, Kaytranada, and Jungle, as well as soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, electro-pop band A R I Z O N A, hip-hop artist Bryce Vine, and local jam band Spafford. The rest of the lineup leans heavily on EDM-oriented artists like Elderbrook, Whethan, Surf Mesa, and Blu DeTiger, but also includes indie performer Goth Babe, R&B/hip-hop singer Cautious Clay, and pop artist Bea Miller. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. General admission is $85 to $145 and "VIP+" tickets are $275 to $410. Amy Young and Benjamin Leatherman
Body Language Music Festival in Downtown TempeThe area of Fifth Street and Maple Avenue in downtown Tempe will become an outdoor wonderland of techno, house, and underground sounds during this three-day electronic dance music event put on by local promoter Relentless Beats from Friday, March 4, to Sunday, March 6. More than 30 different DJs and EDM artists are scheduled to drop beats throughout the weekend, including headliners Claptone, Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, Adam Beyer, and Kaskade (who will perform one of his throwback “Redux” sets). The rest of the lineup will include such names as Wax Motif, VNSSA, Malaa, Dombresky, Noizu, Gene Farris, Walker & Royce, Kasablanca, and Lee Foss. Gates open at 2 p.m. each day. General admission is $99 to $259 and VIP tickets start at $379. Benjamin Leatherman
The Sword at Crescent BallroomUpon their emergence from the very loudest corners of the music scene in Austin, Texas, almost two decades ago, the Sword were decried by quite a few around the country as a gimmick band, merely aping the monolithic riffage of Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy. The conventional wisdom was that the nostalgia couldn’t last. Seven albums later, the Sword has put that sort of thinking to rest. Now a stalwart of American heavy metal, the group has helped inspire a new wave of interest in throwback guitar thunder. And whenever they play Phoenix, their fans turn out in earnest. See for yourself when The Sword performs at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Sunday, March 6. Prog-rock duo Zombi opens the 9 p.m. gig. Admission is $25.50. Nathan Smith
Bad Bunny at Footprint Center
So few Spanish-speaking artists have captured the nation's attention like Bad Bunny. In just two years' time, the Puerto Rican singer has gone from "Who was that guy performing with J.Lo at the Super Bowl?" to selling out arenas across the country, including his upcoming concert at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Sunday, March 6. (Don't worry, there are still verified resale tickets available if you haven't gotten yours, but it'll cost you at least a couple hundred to get in.) Bad Bunny was not an overnight success, however. The Latin trap artist had been doing features with rappers like Drake and Cardi B in the years leading up to his Super Bowl appearance. Even before that Bad Bunny made 15 appearances as a featured artist on Billboard's Hot Latin Song charts in 2017 alone working with the likes of reggaeton superstars J. Balvin, Karol G, Ozuna, and many more. Bad Bunny is touring in support of his 2020 album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which was the first entirely Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. David Fletcher
Cordae at The Van BurenFormerly a member of the YBN collective, Cordae Dunston, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, has been pitched as a missing link between the dusty old school of rap and its colorful, youthful present. He’s had a quick rise since he began pursuing music in earnest in 2018, freestyling over songs like Eminem’s “My Name Is” and Kendrick Lamar’s “DUCKWORTH.,” responding to J. Cole’s “1985” on “Old N*ggaz,” touring with Juice Wrld, and performing as part of YBN in Europe and at Rolling Loud in Miami. Since the collective disbanded in 2020, he’s released an EP (Just Until) and put out his second studio album, From A Birds Eye View, earlier this year, which Cordae has stated is “really taking everything to a whole 'nother level.” He’s returning to the Valley this month for a gig on Sunday, March 6, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. R&B/hip-hop artist Justine Skye shares the bill. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $27.50 to $30. Douglas Markowitz and Benjamin Leatherman
Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed ParkThe music festival season is upon us, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix it up a bit. Check out this year’s Chandler Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park, 745 East Germann Road in Chandler, during its two-weekend run from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, and from Friday, March 18, to Sunday, March 18. Start by visiting the ostrich exhibit and then head for the event’s other highlights including more than 40 rides, including classics like carousels and Ferris wheels, plus animal, art, science, and circus attractions. There will also be outdoor concerts headlined by big-ticket artists each night. The schedule will include Uncle Kracker and The Band Perry on March 11; Walker Hayes on Saturday, March 12; Flo Rida on March 13; The Beach Boys on March 18; Nelly on Saturday, March 19; and The Temptations and The Four Tops on March 20. Performance times vary. Tickets are $15. Lynn Trimble and Benjamin Leatherman
Hippie Sabotage at The Van BurenHippie Sabotage is an EDM duo that comprises Saurer brothers Kevin and Jeff. They first earned attention after their remix of Tove Lo's "Habits (Stay High)" racked up almost a billion views on YouTube and have paved their own way ever since. Projecting confident swagger, their sound is a mix of hip-hop flourishes and chill grooves that gets crowds moving. The Saurers' performances seem as interactive as you can get. Kevin spends time roaming among the crowds and both of the brothers appear to be having a lot of fun, recognizing that part of their success so far is based on their connection with people beyond the music. They’re due in the Valley on Friday, March 11, for a performance at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Doors are at 9 p.m. and Daisy Guttridge opens. Admission is $29 to $33. Tom Murphy
The Darkness at Marquee Theatre
U.K.-based rock act The Darkness made an enormous splash with its 2003 debut album, Permission to Land, which featured the hit single “I Believe In a Thing Called Love.” The band’s brash and theatrical performance style and music sounded like they could have existed alongside bombastic '70s rock bands like Queen and AC/DC. But bassist Frankie Poullain has stated that he and lead vocalist Justin Hawkins bonded over their love of '80s and early '90s alternative bands including My Bloody Valentine, Suede and the Smiths. And it’s that unexpected depth of influences, not to mention their spirit of over-the-top fun, that have separated The Darkness from other bands that have tried to mine the sound and spirit of the classic rock era. They’ve released a half-dozen other albums since then, including 2021’s Motorheart, and are scheduled to perform at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, on Saturday, March 12. All-female rock band The Dead Deads open the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $30.50 for general admission and $40 to $50 for balcony access. Tom Murphy
Imagine Dragons at Footprint CenterFew – if any – bands in the past few years have had the ascent like Imagine Dragons have had. The Las Vegas natives have been as close to a sure bet on rock radio when it comes to their abundance of hits. If “Radioactive” put them on listeners’ radars, then “Demons” and “I Bet My Life” off the band’s sophomore effort Smoke + Mirrors cemented them as fixtures on many people’s dial. In the midst of a headlining arena tour in support of their fifth studio album, last year’s Mercury – Act 1, the group will bring its explosive live show that’s won them plaudits to Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Monday, March 14, to further prove that they aren’t a one-album wonder. Danish electropop singer-songwriter MØ opens the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $34.50. Daniel Kohn
DeVotchKa at Musical Instrument MuseumDeVotchKa have been viewed as curious outsiders for the bulk of their career because of their unorthodox instrumentation and their deliberate, unlikely melding of disparate styles. Ambitious music scribes have crafted effusive similes invoking terms such as "exotic" and "worldly,” but the long-running ensemble, now in its 25th year of existence, is emblematic of the diverse cultural fusion this country was built upon. Boasting their original lineup of Nick Urata, Tom Hagerman, Jeanie Schroder, and Shawn King (each of whom plays a diverse selection of instruments) will fittingly perform their latest Valley show at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, on Monday, March 14. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $33.50 to $44.50. Dave Herrera
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats at Crescent Ballroom
UK-born act Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats are a ’70s throwback band from across the pond that brings to mind genre progenitors like Pentagram and stoner-rock-era Black Sabbath. They don’t offer any trailblazing new sounds, but rather makes a point of mining the best out of late-’60s and early-’70s hard rock, an era when bands were in a never-ending battle to one-up each other’s heaviness. Uncle Acid is able to pluck the best of these experiments and toss them in a cauldron, thickening up their potion until what remains is a sludgy, fuzzy delight. Their latest tour comes to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Tuesday, March 15, with support from psych-rockers King Buffalo. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35. David Accomazzo
Flogging Molly at Marquee TheatreThe folky punk rock of Flogging Molly will come back to Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, on Tuesday, March 15, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Something works just right with this seven-piece band led by hair metal survivor Dave King. The band's most recent LP, Life Is Good, fits right in with their Pogues-style sound. Whether you're trying to stay on the wagon or the wagon isn't on your radar, alcohol isn't necessary to enjoy songs like "Drunken Lullabies" or "What's Left of the Flag." Just bring yourself and prepare to sweat from jumping up and down and lots of clap-alongs in their repertoire. Austrian ska-punk band Russkaja and alt-country act Vandoliers open the 7 p.m. show. General admission tickets are $45, balcony access is $75 to $85, and a VIP package is $149. Eric Grubbs
Judas Priest at Arizona Federal TheatreJudas Priest has been hitting it hard for more than 50 years. The band of leather-wearing British metal gods helped define the genre in the ’80s with albums like Screaming For Vengeance and British Steel. Though he left the band for a few years back in the ’90s, frontman (and Phoenix resident) Rob Halford’s high-pitched, operatic screams have been a staple of their signature sound since the beginning. Today, they continue to keep the genre alive by continuing to release new albums (their most recent is 2018’s Firepower) and providing killer, headbanging performances. Judas Priest is a force to be reckoned with that cannot be stopped. Their concert on Wednesday, March 16, at Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, gets going at 7:30 p.m. and Queensrÿche shares the bill. Tickets start at $68.50. Jacob Vaughn
Black Violin at Mesa Arts CenterViolinist Kev Marcus and viola player Wil B. got their start doing hip-hop covers, but after winning at the Apollo in Harlem back in 2005, in front of a notoriously demanding crowd, they knew they were developing a winning formula. Their mix of hip-hop and classical caught the ear of Alicia Keys, who invited them to play alongside her at the Billboard Awards. Marcus and B have also collaborated with Wu-Tang and Linkin Park, all while touring 200 cities a year. Black Violin even had the honor of playing for the first family at President Obama's second inauguration in 2013. In 2015, the duo released Stereotypes, which explores the limits of their musical tools and promoted social consciousness, ‘cause music is so much better when it has a soul. Style and substance, always a winning combination. Black Violin is still touring in support of their 2020 album, Give Thanks, and will return to the Valley on Wednesday, March 16, for a performance at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 to $65. Liz Tracy
Gang of Four at Last Exit LivePost-punk since the '90s has been largely shaped by the music of two bands: Joy Division and Gang of Four. The furious energy, disciplined songwriting, and angular guitar work of Gang of Four are clear and direct influences on the likes of the Faint, the Rapture, and every band that has identified as “dance-punk.” From its 1979 full-length debut Entertainment! through its most recent album, 2019's Happy Now, Gang of Four have produced an ever-evolving series of records that take aim at social ills and personal dilemmas with great humor and insight into bigger-picture issues.
There’s nothing dour or downbeat about most Gang of Four songs. Rather, the group sounds celebratory and even triumphant in its social critique. As a live band, they’ve delivered a fascinating and powerful set of contrasts: angular yet explosive guitar work, guitarist Andy Gill's stoic demeanor and the various singers' expressive stage presence, thoughtfulness of tone informed by sublimated disappointment and rage. Those feelings of frustration with society have continued through today. Hear it for yourself when Gang of Four comes to Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue, on Friday, March 18. Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. concert are $25 in advance, $27 at the door. Tom Murphy