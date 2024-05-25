The Black Keys just canceled their tour, including their Phoenix concert

Did you have tickets to see The Black Keys on Sept. 26 at Footprint Center?
You don't anymore.
As of yesterday, the duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have quietly canceled the upcoming North American portion of their International Players Tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A notice on the Ticketmaster event page reads, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."
All references to the upcoming tour dates have been removed from the band's social media accounts and official website.
The Black Keys were most recently in Phoenix in April, when they performed as part of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival.