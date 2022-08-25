The Sweet Story Behind the New-Ish Candy & Records

"We got twenty one pilots from Stinkweeds for our wedding gift," Monika Golembiewski said. "I had to forfeit the rest of the [gift] certificate to get it. And then he made me sick of it. We're finally not so cool and can admit we listen to other music." That includes another recent family favorite, Harry's House from Harry Styles.



That sense of accessibility is important, and they make decisions that feel appropriate for the shop.

And while the pair remain diehard punks, they sell almost everything.