Crescent Ballroom Reopens, Plus More Phoenix Music News

A majority of the Valley’s music scene might still be in sleep mode because of the pandemic, but events are still happening and local musicians and venues are still making news. Here's a short rundown of recently relaunchings from across the metro Phoenix music landscape. Here’s a look at what’s been happening.
Crescent Ballroom Reopens
More than eight months after shutting down due to the pandemic, downtown Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom has partially reopened to the public, albeit as more of an outdoor venue. Patrons will only be able to access the patio and outdoor balcony, which were both updated to include more greenery and seating. (The venue’s main room and cocktail lounge will remain closed for the foreseeable future.) Dining service will be available and local bands and DJs will perform. Masks are also required and patrons must remain seated. Currently, the Crescent will be open from Friday through Sunday only.
Marquee Theatre Launches Dine-In Shows
Tempe concert hall Marquee Theatre has also returned from a lengthy hiatus and will begin offering live music again with “dine-in shows” starting in early December. According to promoter Luckyman Concerts, tables will be spaced 6 feet apart in the venue’s main room and will seat from six to 10 people each. Employees and servers will undergo daily wellness checks before their shifts, and wear masks at all times. Other safety protocols will be used.
The dine-in series kicks off with a two-night stint Yächtley Crëw (a.k.a. “The Titans of Soft Rock”) on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5. Upcoming dine-in shows include Steel Panther on December 11, local punks Authority Zero on December 18, and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers on December 26 and 27. Tickets are available now.
Celebrity Theatre Hosting Drive-In Concerts
The folks at Celebrity Theatre are getting into the drive-in concerts game. Starting next weekend, the historic venue will host outdoor shows in its large parking lot with the public watching on from the safety of their cars. The series launches on Saturday, November 28, with a performance by R&B duo Eric Bellinger and Mario. Unlike other local drive-in concerts, which charge a flat rate per vehicle, Celebrity Theatre will require patrons to purchase a parking pass (which will cost between $25 and $200) and then separate $25 tickets for each passenger. Masks are also required. Full details can be found here.
