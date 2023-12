Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band are coming to Phoenix next summer

A trio of iconic rock bands are playing a stadium concert in Phoenix next summer.Bands Journey and Def Leppard recently announced a co-headlining 2024 stadium tour that will stop at Chase Field on Aug. 23. The Steve Miller Band are the opener.Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a press release, "Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our "Diamond Star" Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves."Registration for access to presale tickets is now open. Sign up on the tour website . Citi cardmembers have their own presale that begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday through the Citi Entertainment website . General public onsale is 10 a.m. on Friday.The full tour schedule is below:July 6, St Louis, Busch StadiumJuly 10, Orlando, Fla., Camping World StadiumJuly 13, Atlanta, Truist ParkJuly 15, Chicago, Wrigley FieldJuly 18, Detroit, Comerica ParkJuly 20, Nashville, Tenn., Nissan StadiumJuly 23, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank ParkJuly 25, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark StadiumJuly 27, Pittsburgh, PNC ParkJuly 30, Cleveland, Progressive FieldAug. 2, Toronto, Rogers CentreAug. 5, Boston, Fenway ParkAug. 7, Flushing, N.Y., Citi FieldAug. 12, Arlington, Texas Globe Life FieldAug. 14, Houston, Minute Maid ParkAug. 16, San Antonio, AlamodomeAug. 19, Minneapolis, Target FieldAug. 25, Los Angeles, SoFi StadiumAug. 28, San Francisco, Oracle ParkAug. 30, San Diego, CA Petco ParkSept. 4, Seattle, T-Mobile ParkSept. 8, Denver, Coors Field