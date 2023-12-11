Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band are coming to Phoenix next summer

A trio of iconic rock bands are playing a stadium concert in Phoenix next summer.
Bands Journey and Def Leppard recently announced a co-headlining 2024 stadium tour that will stop at Chase Field on Aug. 23. The Steve Miller Band are the opener.
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a press release, "Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our "Diamond Star" Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves."
Registration for access to presale tickets is now open. Sign up on the tour website. Citi cardmembers have their own presale that begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday through the Citi Entertainment website. General public onsale is 10 a.m. on Friday.
The full tour schedule is below:
July 6, St Louis, Busch Stadium
July 10, Orlando, Fla., Camping World Stadium
July 13, Atlanta, Truist Park
July 15, Chicago, Wrigley Field
July 18, Detroit, Comerica Park
July 20, Nashville, Tenn., Nissan Stadium
July 23, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
July 25, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
July 27, Pittsburgh, PNC Park
July 30, Cleveland, Progressive Field
Aug. 2, Toronto, Rogers Centre
Aug. 5, Boston, Fenway Park
Aug. 7, Flushing, N.Y., Citi Field
Aug. 12, Arlington, Texas Globe Life Field
Aug. 14, Houston, Minute Maid Park
Aug. 16, San Antonio, Alamodome
Aug. 19, Minneapolis, Target Field
Aug. 23, Phoenix, Chase Field
Aug. 25, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28, San Francisco, Oracle Park
Aug. 30, San Diego, CA Petco Park
Sept. 4, Seattle, T-Mobile Park
Sept. 8, Denver, Coors Field