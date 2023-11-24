Your guide to Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s concert in Phoenix

It’s one of the biggest concerts of the fall and is essentially three shows for the price of one, as each artist will perform a full set filled with their respective hits.
Iglesias and Martin are best known for helping ignite the Latin pop craze of the late '90s, while Pitbull blew up big starting in the mid- to late-2000s with such bangers as "Krazy" and ""I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho).” Between all three artists, they’ve sold several million records and helped redefine Latin music.
If you're planning on attending their concert at Footprint Center on Saturday night, here's everything you’ll need to know, including how to get tickets, where to park and where to party before and after the show.
When is Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin's concert at Footprint Center?
The three recording artists are scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Saturday as part of their Trilogy tour.
Can I still buy tickets to the Trilogy tour concert at Footprint Center?
Yes. Tickets are available for $244.95 to $294.95 through Ticketmaster.
When does Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin's concert start?
Doors at Footprint Center open to the general public at 6 p.m. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. There are no opening acts.
Where is Footprint Center located and how do I get there?
Footprint Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. The closest freeway exits off of Interstate 10 are Washington Street/Jefferson Street or Seventh Street.
Where can I park at Footprint Center for the Trilogy Tour?
There here are multiple parking lots, structures and street spaces within a five- or 10-minute walk from the arena, each with varying fees. Click here for a list of parking options nearby.
A better option might be to take the Valley Metro Rail to the concert. Two stations are located near Footprint Center (the eastbound station at Third and Jefferson streets and a westbound station at Third and Washington streets) and your ticket acts as a pass for a free ride to and from the venue. Valley Metro also has free “Park-and-Ride” lots at several stations along the light rail route.
Where can I hang out before and after the concert?
There are a wide variety of restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from in downtown Phoenix. Take a peek at our downtown dining guide and bar list to see what your options are.
What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?
No backpacks or large purses are allowed. Small purses and fanny packs will be searched.
What can I expect at security?
From the Ticketmaster website: "New security procedures have been implemented at Footprint Center. ... Every individual entering the arena will be subject to search."
Is re-entry allowed at the concert?
No. According to the Footprint Center website, re-entry is not available for any concerts or events.
What are the setlists for Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin?
Based on previous concerts on the Trilogy tour, here’s what each artist will be performing:
Ricky Martin:
“Pégate”
“María”
“Adrenalina”
“Shake Your Bon-Bon”
“Lola, Lola”
“She Bangs”
“Tu Recuerdo”
“Vuelve”
“Por Arriba, Por Abajo”
“Vente Pa' Ca”
“Livin’ la Vida Loca”
“The Cup of Life”
Pitbull:
“Don’t Stop the Party”
“Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)”
“Hotel Room Service”
“International Love”
“I Feel Good”
“Gasolina”
“On the Floor”
“DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”
“Feel This Moment”
“JUMPIN”
“Timber”
“Fireball”
“Time of Our Lives”
“Give Me Everything”
Enrique Iglesias:
“Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)”
“Heartbeat”
“Duele El Corazón”
“Bailamos”
“Cuando Me Enamoro”
“Loco”/“Me pasé”
“Súbeme La Radio”
“Escape”
“I Like It”
“El Perdón”
“Bailando”