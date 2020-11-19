Innings Festival 2021 Has Been Called Off

Looks like one of next spring’s biggest concert events won’t be happening after all.

Promoters of Innings Festival, the baseball-themed rock/alternative extravaganza at Tempe Beach Park, have officially canceled the 2021 edition of the event, which was scheduled for February 27 and 28.

A notice posted to the festival’s website on Thursday announced the news and cited the pandemic as the cause of the cancellation. It also stated Innings Festival would return in early spring 2022, though specific dates were not mentioned.

You might recall Innings 2020 as one of the last good things to happen before COVID.