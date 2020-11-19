 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Festivals |

Innings Festival 2021 Has Been Called Off

Benjamin Leatherman | November 19, 2020 | 5:32pm
The crowd at the 2020 Innings Festival in Tempe.
The crowd at the 2020 Innings Festival in Tempe.
Kelsee Becker
AA

Looks like one of next spring’s biggest concert events won’t be happening after all.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Promoters of Innings Festival, the baseball-themed rock/alternative extravaganza at Tempe Beach Park, have officially canceled the 2021 edition of the event, which was scheduled for February 27 and 28.

A notice posted to the festival’s website on Thursday announced the news and cited the pandemic as the cause of the cancellation. It also stated Innings Festival would return in early spring 2022, though specific dates were not mentioned.

You might recall Innings 2020 as one of the last good things to happen before COVID. 

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.