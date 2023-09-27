Innings Festival in Tempe will be two weekends in 2024. Here are the dates

Innings Festival, the annual music and baseball event held at Tempe Beach Park, announced its 2024 dates Wednesday morning — with a surprise.
Innings will be held Feb. 23 and 24, 2024, but for the first time, the festival is adding a second weekend of shows. Extra Innings, as the festival is calling it, will take place on March 1 and 2, 2024.
Each festival weekend will feature a unique lineup of performances and appearances by MLB players.
There's no word yet on the musical acts and baseball players scheduled to appear. In 2023, the performers included The Offspring, Weezer, Green Day, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Black Crowes, Marcus Mumford and Eddie Vedder. Baseball players who appeared at the festival includes Rafael Palmiero, Edgar Martinez and Randy Johnson.
