 Innings Festival in Tempe will be two weekends in 2024. Here are the dates | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Innings Festival in Tempe will be two weekends in 2024. Here are the dates

Mark your calendars: a popular Phoenix music festival is adding an extra weekend next year.
September 27, 2023
Innings Festival is returning to Tempe Beach Park. Here's everything you need to know.
Innings Festival is returning to Tempe Beach Park. Here's everything you need to know. Kelsee Becker
Share this:
Innings Festival, the annual music and baseball event held at Tempe Beach Park, announced its 2024 dates Wednesday morning — with a surprise.

Innings will be held Feb. 23 and 24, 2024, but for the first time, the festival is adding a second weekend of shows. Extra Innings, as the festival is calling it, will take place on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Each festival weekend will feature a unique lineup of performances and appearances by MLB players.

There's no word yet on the musical acts and baseball players scheduled to appear. In 2023, the performers included The Offspring, Weezer, Green Day, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Black Crowes, Marcus Mumford and Eddie Vedder. Baseball players who appeared at the festival includes Rafael Palmiero, Edgar Martinez and Randy Johnson.

For more information, visit the Innings Festival website
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Samantha Fish, Pat Benatar and Phoenix's best concerts this week

Things to Do

Samantha Fish, Pat Benatar and Phoenix's best concerts this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and Glenn BurnSiilver
Bruce Springsteen postpones his 2023 concerts, including Phoenix. Here's why

Music News

Bruce Springsteen postpones his 2023 concerts, including Phoenix. Here's why

By Jennifer Goldberg
Sydney Sprague on the road to bigger, bolder things

Rock

Sydney Sprague on the road to bigger, bolder things

By Chris Coplan
Zia Records opens a new Phoenix store ripe with possibilities

Shopping

Zia Records opens a new Phoenix store ripe with possibilities

By Chris Coplan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation