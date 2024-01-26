Justin Timberlake is coming to Phoenix. Here are the details

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake announced an upcoming world tour on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday evening. Friday morning, the list of dates was announced, and Phoenix is on the list.
He'll bring the "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Phoenix's Footprint Center on May 21.
Timberlake will perform his biggest hits plus new music from his forthcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which will be out on March 15.
Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Monday. Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets.
Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers each have their own presales that run from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Timberlake's website.
The full list of the North American tour dates is below:
April 29, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
May 2, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
May 6, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
May 10, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
May 14, San Diego, Pechanga Arena
May 17, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
May 21, Phoenix, Footprint Center
May 29, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
May 31, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
June 4, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
June 6, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
June 10, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
June 12, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
June 14, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
June 15, Miami, Kaseya Center
June 21, Chicago, United Center
June 25, New York City, Madison Square Garden
June 29, Boston, TD Garden
July 3, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
July 4, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
July 7, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena