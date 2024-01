Justin Timberlake is coming to Phoenix. Here are the details

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake announced an upcoming world tour on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday evening. Friday morning, the list of dates was announced, and Phoenix is on the list.He'll bring the "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Phoenix's Footprint Center on May 21.Timberlake will perform his biggest hits plus new music from his forthcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which will be out on March 15.Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Monday. Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers each have their own presales that run from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Timberlake's website The full list of the North American tour dates is below:April 29, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaMay 2, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaMay 6, San Jose, Calif., SAP CenterMay 10, Las Vegas, T-Mobile ArenaMay 14, San Diego, Pechanga ArenaMay 17, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumMay 29, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterMay 31, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterJune 4, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies ArenaJune 6, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterJune 10, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaJune 12, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaJune 14, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaJune 15, Miami, Kaseya CenterJune 21, Chicago, United CenterJune 25, New York City, Madison Square GardenJune 29, Boston, TD GardenJuly 3, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaJuly 4, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark StadiumJuly 7, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseJuly 9, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena