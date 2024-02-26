 Kings of Leon bring 2024 world tour to Phoenix with August concert | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Kings of Leon bring 2024 world tour to Phoenix with August concert

The "Sex on Fire" band are touring to promote "Can We Please Have Fun," their new album out in May.
February 26, 2024
Kings of Leon are coming to Phoenix.
Kings of Leon are coming to Phoenix. Live Nation
Share this:
Tennessee rockers Kings of Leon announced last week a new album and 2024 world tour.

They'll stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 20.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon, which comprises brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill, have released eight albums and won three Grammy Awards. The band will release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, "Can We Please Have Fun," on May 10 via Capitol Records.

Fans can sign up for the ticket presale until 11 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday on the band's website. Tickets go on sale through the Kings of Leon presale starting Wednesday. For Live Nation presales beginning Tuesday and the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, visit the Ticketmaster website.

And for more Phoenix concert information, check out the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

The full list of North American tour dates is below:

Aug. 14, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Aug. 16, Houston, Toyota Center
Aug. 17, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
Aug. 20, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 22, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
Aug. 23, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Aug. 25, Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre
Aug. 26, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 28, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 29, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 31, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Sept. 2, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
Sept. 3, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 5, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre
Sept. 13, Huntsville, Ala., Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 14, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sept. 16, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18, New York City, Forest Hills Stadium
Sept. 20, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Sept. 23, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sept. 25, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sept. 26, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 28, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Oct. 1, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Oct. 2, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
Oct. 5, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
As sales of physical media rise, Phoenix record stores feel the boost

Shopping

As sales of physical media rise, Phoenix record stores feel the boost

By Analisa Valdez | Cronkite News
Olivia Rodrigo’s awful new Crumbl Cookie makes our teeth hurt

Music Features

Olivia Rodrigo’s awful new Crumbl Cookie makes our teeth hurt

By Jennifer Goldberg
Watch Tool rock iconic Phoenix venue The Mason Jar in the early ’90s

Nostalgia

Watch Tool rock iconic Phoenix venue The Mason Jar in the early ’90s

By Benjamin Leatherman
Your complete guide to Bad Bunny's Phoenix concerts

Touring Artists

Your complete guide to Bad Bunny's Phoenix concerts

By Jennifer Goldberg and Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation