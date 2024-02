Kings of Leon bring 2024 world tour to Phoenix with August concert

Tennessee rockers Kings of Leon announced last week a new album and 2024 world tour.They'll stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 20.Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon, which comprises brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill, have released eight albums and won three Grammy Awards. The band will release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, "Can We Please Have Fun," on May 10 via Capitol Records.Fans can sign up for the ticket presale until 11 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday on the band's website . Tickets go on sale through the Kings of Leon presale starting Wednesday. For Live Nation presales beginning Tuesday and the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, visit the Ticketmaster website And for more Phoenix concert information, check out the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The full list of North American tour dates is below:Aug. 14, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterAug. 16, Houston, Toyota CenterAug. 17, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies ArenaAug. 22, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumAug. 23, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure ArenaAug. 25, Berkeley, Calif., Greek TheatreAug. 26, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara BowlAug. 28, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterAug. 29, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaAug. 31, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaSept. 2, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers PlaceSept. 3, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank SaddledomeSept. 5, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life CentreSept. 13, Huntsville, Ala., Orion AmphitheaterSept. 14, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music CenterSept. 16, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwaySept. 18, New York City, Forest Hills StadiumSept. 20, Washington, D.C., The AnthemSept. 23, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The MannSept. 25, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaSept. 26, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaSept. 28, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandOct. 1, Toronto, Budweiser StageOct. 2, Laval, Quebec, Place BellOct. 5, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater