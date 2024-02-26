Kings of Leon bring 2024 world tour to Phoenix with August concert

Tennessee rockers Kings of Leon announced last week a new album and 2024 world tour.
They'll stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 20.
Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon, which comprises brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill, have released eight albums and won three Grammy Awards. The band will release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, "Can We Please Have Fun," on May 10 via Capitol Records.
Fans can sign up for the ticket presale until 11 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday on the band's website. Tickets go on sale through the Kings of Leon presale starting Wednesday. For Live Nation presales beginning Tuesday and the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, visit the Ticketmaster website.
And for more Phoenix concert information, check out the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
The full list of North American tour dates is below:
Aug. 14, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Aug. 16, Houston, Toyota Center
Aug. 17, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
Aug. 20, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 22, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
Aug. 23, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Aug. 25, Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre
Aug. 26, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 28, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 29, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 31, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Sept. 2, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
Sept. 3, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 5, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre
Sept. 13, Huntsville, Ala., Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 14, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sept. 16, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18, New York City, Forest Hills Stadium
Sept. 20, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Sept. 23, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sept. 25, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sept. 26, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 28, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Oct. 1, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Oct. 2, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
Oct. 5, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater