Coors is giving Phoenix free light rail rides this New Year’s Eve

Save yourself a DUI and hop on the light rail this Dec. 31 in metro Phoenix.
December 27, 2023
It's a truth universally acknowledged that New Year's Eve is one of the most heavily policed nights of the year.

To avoid a DUI and keep you and others safe this holiday, you may want to consider leaving the car at home when you head out to celebrate.

And to make that easier, Molson Coors is once again offering its Coors Light Free Rides program, making all Valley Metro public transportation free starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, including the light rail, buses and ADA Dial-a-Ride service.

“As we embrace the new year, Molson Coors remains committed to championing alcohol responsibility in the communities it serves. It’s an honor to contribute to the night’s festivities across Phoenix and welcome in 2024 together,” Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager, said in a press release. “By partnering with Valley Metro, our hope is to not only provide free rides, but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new
chapter.”

On New Year's Eve, the light rail will run until 2 a.m.

This is the ninth year that Phoenix has participated in the Coors Light Free Rides program. It's also happening in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee and Minneapolis-St. Paul this New Year's Eve.

For maps and schedules, visit the Valley Metro website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

