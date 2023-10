New Kids on the Block are coming to Phoenix. Here's what we know

People who grew up in the late 1980s and early 1990s just got a big addition to the Phoenix concert calendar.Monday morning, legendary pop group New Kids on the Block announced the "Magic Summer Tour," a 46-date event across North America. The name is a callback to the group's tour of the same name that took place in summer 1990.The tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 9, 2024.“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create — and re-create — with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg of NKOTB said in the tour announcement press release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”Also on the bill are singer and former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff.Tickets will be available starting with fan club and Citi presales beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. See the Live Nation website for details.The complete list of tour dates is below:June 14, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterJune 15, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreJune 18, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreJune 19, Burgettstown, Penn., The Pavilion at Star LakeJune 21, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterJune 22, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJune 23, Prior Lake, Minn., Mystic AmphitheaterJune 25, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight TheatreJune 26, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPJune 28, Denver, Ball ArenaJune 29, Salt Lake City, USANA AmphitheatreJuly 1, Highland, Calif., Yaamava' TheaterJuly 2, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota AmphitheatreJuly 3, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreJuly 5, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumJuly 6, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaJuly 7, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 9, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreJuly 10, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterJuly 12, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterJuly 13, The Woodlands, Texas, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by HuntsmanJuly 14, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionJuly 16, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank AmphitheaterJuly 17, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank AmphitheaterJuly 19, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 20, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreJuly 21, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s PlaceJuly 25, Charleston, S.C., Credit One StadiumJuly 26, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheatreJuly 27, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionJuly 28, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music ParkAug. 1, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachAug. 2, Hartford, Conn., XFINITY TheatreAug. 3, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark StadiumAug. 4, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAug. 8, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 9, Gilford, N.H., BankNH PavilionAug. 10, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterAug. 11, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPACAug. 15, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the MannAug. 16, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionAug. 17, Toronto, Budweiser StageAug. 22, Darien Center, N.Y., Darien Lake AmphitheaterAug. 23, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaAug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance AmphitheaterAug. 25, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center