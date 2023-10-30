 New Kids on the Block will play a concert in Phoenix in summer 2024 | Phoenix New Times
New Kids on the Block are coming to Phoenix. Here's what we know

Also on the bill are Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
October 30, 2023
New Kids on the Block brought The Mixtape Tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 22, 2019.
New Kids on the Block brought The Mixtape Tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 22, 2019. Robbie Flores
People who grew up in the late 1980s and early 1990s just got a big addition to the Phoenix concert calendar.

Monday morning, legendary pop group New Kids on the Block announced the "Magic Summer Tour," a 46-date event across North America. The name is a callback to the group's tour of the same name that took place in summer 1990.

The tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 9, 2024.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create — and re-create — with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg of NKOTB said in the tour announcement press release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Also on the bill are singer and former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets will be available starting with fan club and Citi presales beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. See the Live Nation website for details.

The complete list of tour dates is below:

June 14, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
June 15, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 18, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 19, Burgettstown, Penn., The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 21, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
June 22, Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 23, Prior Lake, Minn., Mystic Amphitheater
June 25, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
June 26, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
June 28, Denver, Ball Arena
June 29, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
July 1, Highland, Calif., Yaamava' Theater
July 2, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota Amphitheatre
July 3, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 5, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
July 6, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
July 7, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 9, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 10, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
July 12, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 13, The Woodlands, Texas, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
July 14, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank Amphitheater
July 17, Franklin, Tenn., FirstBank Amphitheater
July 19, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s Place
July 25, Charleston, S.C., Credit One Stadium
July 26, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
July 28, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 1, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 2, Hartford, Conn., XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 3, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 4, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 8, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 9, Gilford, N.H., BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 10, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Aug. 11, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 15, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the Mann
Aug. 16, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 17, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22, Darien Center, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 23, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Aug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 25, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
