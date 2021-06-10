Nine Big Phoenix Concerts You Shouldn't Miss This Summer

- Local
Summer concert season was one of the things we missed most last year. So we're extra excited for all of the shows that are coming to metro Phoenix over the next three months. Here are nine big ones you shouldn't miss out on.
Authority Zero
Friday, June 18
Marquee Theatre, Tempe
The hometown heroes in Authority Zero will celebrate the release of their latest LP, Ollie Ollie Oxen Free, with a concert at Marquee Theatre. You'll get to see the band's new guitarist, Eric Walsh, and hear a bunch of new music. Madd Dogg Tannen and Miles to Nowhere are the supporting acts. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 show. Tickets start at $25 plus fees.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Thursday, July 15
Marquee Theatre, Tempe
What a bargain: You'll get five Bones for the price of one when Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone take the stage in Tempe in July. Though the legendary hip-hop collective hasn't released an album since 2017's New Waves, it has a deep enough catalog to fill a show at the Marquee with beloved tracks dating back to the early 1990s. Twin Killaz, Maniacal Militants, and Jah Los and The Rebels are also on the bill. Doors open at 5:30 for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $37 plus fees.
Tame Impala
Wednesday, July 28
Gila River Arena, Glendale
One year to the day after they were originally scheduled to play, Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala will finally arrive in the Valley. Expect trippy music and visuals to match. Perfume Genius is the opening act. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $48 plus fees.
Cypress Hill
Sunday, August 15
Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa
It's always a good time when California hip-hop group Cypress Hill brings its sharp-tongued lyrics to town. But we're just as excited that our own local DJ Z-Trip will be spinning several times during the show, including in between the sets of Cypress Hill and supporting act Atmosphere. Doors open at 3 p.m. for the 4:30 show. Tickets begin at $50 plus fees in advance, and $55 plus fees the day of the show.
Harry Styles
Tuesday, August 24
Gila River Arena, Glendale
Make sure you bring earplugs to drown out the shrieks of teens (and, let's be honest, people much older than teens): Former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles is making up his canceled 2020 date later this summer. Jenny Lewis is the special guest for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are officially sold out, but can be found for big bucks on the secondary market.
Dierks Bentley
Friday, August 27
Ak-Chin Pavilion
The thought of an outdoor concert in late August is somewhat daunting, but when Phoenix native and country star Dierks Bentley comes back to town, attention must be paid. Bentley will perform in west Phoenix as part of the Beers on Me Tour. Riley Green and Parker McCollum are the opening acts for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets start at $41 plus fees for lawn seating, but you may want to pony up for seats with a little more shade.
Megadeth
Sunday, August 29
Arizona Federal Theatre
Megadeth hasn't announced who its new bass player is going to be after last month's dismissal of David Ellefson, but the metal act will surely have it figured out by the time of its downtown Phoenix show, part of the Metal Tour of the Year (Megadeth's words, not ours). Lamb of God is also on the bill for the 6 p.m. show. Seats start at $40 plus fees.
Guns N' Roses
Monday, August 30
Phoenix Suns Arena
GNR's show is a recent addition to the Phoenix concert calendar, but it's already generating a lot of buzz. Expect almost 40 years of hard-rock classics, and a lot of screaming from frontman Axl Rose. Mammoth WVH (a.k.a. Wolfgang Van Halen's band) is the supporting act. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be had for $34.50 plus fees and up.
Counting Crows
Sunday, September 12
Arizona Federal Theatre
Among the things making us happy in 2021: Counting Crows just released new music for the first time in seven years. The EP Butter Miracle, Suite One came out last month, and when Suite Two comes out, the two will comprise a complete LP. But before that, the Crows will take the stage in downtown Phoenix where we'll undoubtedly hear tracks from Butter Miracle, the iconic August and Everything After, and everything in between. Matt Sucich and Seán Barna are the opening acts. Tickets start at $58 for the 7 p.m. show.
