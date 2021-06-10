Nine Big Phoenix Concerts You Shouldn't Miss This Summer

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Summer concert season was one of the things we missed most last year. So we're extra excited for all of the shows that are coming to metro Phoenix over the next three months. Here are nine big ones you shouldn't miss out on.

Authority Zero members, from left to right, Mike Spero (bass), Chris Dalley (drums), Jason DeVore and new guitarist, Eric Walsh. Authority Zero

Authority Zero

Friday, June 18

Marquee Theatre, Tempe

The hometown heroes in Authority Zero will celebrate the release of their latest LP, Ollie Ollie Oxen Free, with a concert at Marquee Theatre. You'll get to see the band's new guitarist, Eric Walsh, and hear a bunch of new music. Madd Dogg Tannen and Miles to Nowhere are the supporting acts. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 show. Tickets start at $25 plus fees.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Thursday, July 15

Marquee Theatre, Tempe

What a bargain: You'll get five Bones for the price of one when Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone take the stage in Tempe in July. Though the legendary hip-hop collective hasn't released an album since 2017's New Waves, it has a deep enough catalog to fill a show at the Marquee with beloved tracks dating back to the early 1990s. Twin Killaz, Maniacal Militants, and Jah Los and The Rebels are also on the bill. Doors open at 5:30 for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $37 plus fees.

EXPAND The wait to see Tame Impala is almost over. Neil Krug

Tame Impala

Wednesday, July 28

Gila River Arena, Glendale

One year to the day after they were originally scheduled to play, Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala will finally arrive in the Valley. Expect trippy music and visuals to match. Perfume Genius is the opening act. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $48 plus fees.

The current lineup of famed hip-hop act Cypress Hill. Cypress Hill's Facebook

Cypress Hill

Sunday, August 15

Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa

It's always a good time when California hip-hop group Cypress Hill brings its sharp-tongued lyrics to town. But we're just as excited that our own local DJ Z-Trip will be spinning several times during the show, including in between the sets of Cypress Hill and supporting act Atmosphere. Doors open at 3 p.m. for the 4:30 show. Tickets begin at $50 plus fees in advance, and $55 plus fees the day of the show.

EXPAND The Harry Styles show is sold out, but you can try to snag some tickets on the resale market. Harley Weir

Harry Styles

Tuesday, August 24

Gila River Arena, Glendale

Make sure you bring earplugs to drown out the shrieks of teens (and, let's be honest, people much older than teens): Former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles is making up his canceled 2020 date later this summer. Jenny Lewis is the special guest for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are officially sold out, but can be found for big bucks on the secondary market.

Dierks Bentley

Friday, August 27

Ak-Chin Pavilion

The thought of an outdoor concert in late August is somewhat daunting, but when Phoenix native and country star Dierks Bentley comes back to town, attention must be paid. Bentley will perform in west Phoenix as part of the Beers on Me Tour. Riley Green and Parker McCollum are the opening acts for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets start at $41 plus fees for lawn seating, but you may want to pony up for seats with a little more shade.

Megadeth

Sunday, August 29

Arizona Federal Theatre

Megadeth hasn't announced who its new bass player is going to be after last month's dismissal of David Ellefson, but the metal act will surely have it figured out by the time of its downtown Phoenix show, part of the Metal Tour of the Year (Megadeth's words, not ours). Lamb of God is also on the bill for the 6 p.m. show. Seats start at $40 plus fees.

EXPAND Axl Rose and the other members of GN'R will invade downtown Phoenix this summer. Carlos Varela/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Guns N' Roses

Monday, August 30

Phoenix Suns Arena

GNR's show is a recent addition to the Phoenix concert calendar, but it's already generating a lot of buzz. Expect almost 40 years of hard-rock classics, and a lot of screaming from frontman Axl Rose. Mammoth WVH (a.k.a. Wolfgang Van Halen's band) is the supporting act. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be had for $34.50 plus fees and up.

Adam Duritz and the rest of Counting Crows will visit in September. Mark Seliger

Counting Crows

Sunday, September 12

Arizona Federal Theatre

Among the things making us happy in 2021: Counting Crows just released new music for the first time in seven years. The EP Butter Miracle, Suite One came out last month, and when Suite Two comes out, the two will comprise a complete LP. But before that, the Crows will take the stage in downtown Phoenix where we'll undoubtedly hear tracks from Butter Miracle, the iconic August and Everything After, and everything in between. Matt Sucich and Seán Barna are the opening acts. Tickets start at $58 for the 7 p.m. show.