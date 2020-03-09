The 15 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

The Valley’s spring concert season is in full swing, and things couldn’t be busier. And the stretch from Monday, March 9, to Sunday, March 15, will be particularly stacked with notable names.

It will include living legends (John Fogerty), blockbuster names (Post Malone), hip-hop talents (Trippie Redd, Young M.A), and indie acts (Thundercat, Orville Peck).

You can also attend a mini-festival featuring REZZ and other EDM artists, get a dose of alt-rock from Soul Asylum, get weird with Dan Deacon, or attend a free show from White Reaper.

Details about each of these shows can be found below. For even more live music happening around the Valley, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Masked country singer Orville Peck. Sub Pop Records

Orville Peck Monday, March 9

The Van Buren

Masked country singer Orville Peck's debut LP, Pony, is a sprawling outlaw rhapsody, nodding at everyone from Elvis and Johnny Cash to The Velvet Underground and X. On Pony, Peck presents a vast, intersectional landscape for listeners to get lost in, one that he produced and assembled almost entirely by himself. Peck has played in many bands over the years in a variety of capacities. But with Pony, he’s finally at the reins from top to bottom.

The album presents listeners with an unexpected ride, one that his western aesthetic might hide. “I wanted to root it in the golden era of country or outlaw country,” Peck told Phoenix New Times in 2019. “People think that country is conservative, but I feel like country has more parallels to punk music and rap — rebellious, subversive. Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline — those are subversive people. It’s all tied into wit and theatricality. I think those are the things that lend to an interesting artist. It’s just bold storytelling.” Ride along with the singer when he visits The Van Buren on Monday night. Teddy and the Rough Riders open the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 to $125. Ashley Naftule

Singer-songwriter Avi Kaplan. Red Light Management

Avi Kaplan Monday, March 9

MIM Music Theater

One of Avi Kaplan's primary goals as a musician is “to hopefully soothe souls like music soothed mine.” A lifetime anxiety sufferer, the singer-songwriter emphasized soulful rhythms and encouraging lyrics when crafting the songs that comprise his latest EP, I'll Get By. Produced by indie veteran Mike Mogis, the new tracks delve into the aftermath of a relationship with reserved grace and appreciation rather than disappointment and regret.

With melodic harmonies and gentle pedal steel, the songs aren't exactly frenetic celebrations, but they do pull back enough to find a sweet middle ground. Kaplan earned his stripes playing large venues as a member of Pentatonix, but over the last few years, he's found a groove playing more intimate venues like the MIM Music Theater where his songs can command quiet spaces. He’s scheduled to perform there on Monday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 to $38.50. Jeff Strowe

Electronic composer and musician Dan Deacon. Frank Hamilton

Dan Deacon Tuesday, March 10

Crescent Ballroom

Dan Deacon makes unclassifiable music that plenty of people insist upon trying to categorize anyway. His 2015 album, Gliss Riffer, collects computer-generated music with a stylistic range that encompasses every conceivable genre, as well as some that don’t exist yet (except in his own very busy mind). Deacon’s latest album, Mystic Familiar, follows a similar vibe, offering 11 tracks of what Pitchfork describes as “manic, chewed-power-line indie pop” mixed with “mystical inquiry into the nature of change and the mutability of nature.” He’s scheduled to visit Crescent Ballroom on March 10 with support from fellow indie oddities Ed Schrader’s Music Beat and Treasure MammaL. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16. Michael Roberts

The bass oddity known as Thundercat. Ninja Tune

Thundercat Tuesday, March 10

The Van Buren

Since he was a teenager, Thundercat has made considerable musical contributions from playing bass in the thrash-metal band Suicidal Tendencies, to recording with Erykah Badu for some of her seminal work, to creating the soundscapes for the magnum opuses of artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Childish Gambino. For his own works (including the upcoming It Is What It Is), the George Clinton-esque artist born Stephen Lee Bruner fully unleashes a critically acclaimed R&B and jazz voyage that not only puts his masterful bass skills on display, but showcases his penchant for the quirky. His latest stop at The Van Buren is not only an opportunity to see one of the most talented bassists in the world performing, but also an opportunity to be a part of the creative aura of one of music’s most celebrated acts. Rapper Guapdad 4000 opens the 8 p.m. show. Admission is $28 to $30. Mikel Galicia



The post-hardcore heroes of Dance Gavin Dance. Lindsey Byrnes

Dance Gavin Dance Saturday, March 14

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Since 2006, post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance have been providing angsty music that continues to live on the playlists of misunderstood high school students. Over the course of nine albums, we’ve heard the band’s distinct style evolve. Oddly timed riffs come off more groovy than heavy with a hardcore growl. Songs like “Betrayed by the Game” air anger, as clean vocalist Tilian Pearson sings, “I rain destruction in the fight of my inner feels / Remove the tricks of the trade / You’re just alone on the stage.” Sing along when Dance Gavin Dance hit Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on Saturday. Animals As Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya, and Royal Coda are also on the bill. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. Lindsay Roberts

The members of rock band White Reaper. Force Field PR

White Reaper Tuesday, March 10

Tempe Marketplace

White Reaper sound like a band from out of time. Rooted in classic radio rock, theirs is the kind of music that celebrates chicks, muscle cars, and getting tanked on cheap domestic beer. Listening to their songs, you get the impression that members’ record collections begin with Cheap Trick and end with Thin Lizzy. And yet despite the grab-bag of I Love the ’70s influences, White Reaper’s rock ’n’ roll doesn’t sound dated. They make music that sounds utterly present and relevant, even as it waxes nostalgic for a time when David Lee Roth walked the earth with a full head of hair. Getting baked and watching Dazed and Confused might not be the best model for making music for most bands, but it works like gangbusters for White Reaper. They’re scheduled to perform a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Tempe Marketplace. Ashley Naftule

Trippie Redd Wednesday, March 11

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Trippie Redd stands out among his rap contemporaries, if not for his versatile style, then for the number of Billboard 200 hits the rapper has accumulated during his relatively short career. All of his projects, including 2019’s A Love Letter to You 4 (ALLTY4), have landed on the Billboard 200. Redd is more familiar with the emotional lows of heartache than he’d like. He’s built a considerable following and endeared himself to listeners through his lovesick ballads, trademark emo wails, and all-around candor. ALLTY4 is the latest entry in his series of releases detailing his insights into love and heartbreak. Not one to let his emotional woes keep him down, Redd is currently on his Love Me More Tour, which brings him to the Valley on March 11, along with supporting acts Blocboy JB and Kodie Shane. The sold-out concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found on the secondary market. Aaliyah Pasols

Joshua Eustis of Telefon Tel Aviv. Prisma Artists

Telefon Tel Aviv Thursday, March 12

Valley Bar

Telefon Tel Aviv spoon up heaping portions of soothing synth tones over crisp breakbeats and chirping percussive sounds. Along the way, the act, which these days consists of Joshua Eustis as the sole official member, touches on some light classical influences and a hint of the soulful, synthetic R&B that's become such a big part of the chill-out sound.

The net product comprises bits of ambient techno, down-tempo lounge, and old-school Warp IDM. Closer listening reveals a depth of production and musical ideas that aren't always present in the genre, but there's nothing too jarring or challenging here: Aphex Twin this ain't. It's a mixture that merges into a pretty, blissed-out stoner symphony just engaging enough to nod your head to as your brain and body wind down from a night of hard partying. Telefon Tel Aviv come to Valley Bar on Thursday night. The show is at 8 p.m. and Chasms will open. Tickets are $15. Cory Casciato

Red Baraat in concert. The Kurland Agency

Red Baraat Friday, March 13

MIM Musical Theater

Brooklyn-based, international band Red Baraat are bringing their high-energy rhythms to the Musical Instrument Museum on Friday night. Charismatic frontman Sunny Jain leads the sextet with his double-headed Indian dhol drum, lending a frenetic heartbeat to the band's hot bhangra sounds. They're paving their own way in the music world, fusing Indian beats with New Orleans jazz and mixing in some funk, rock, go-go, and even a booming sousaphone. Here's hoping they play the title track off their fifth album, Sound the People, with its catchy rap hook. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $33.50 to $44.50. Susie Tommaney

Isabelle Rezazadeh, better known as DJ/producer REZZ. Turk Photos

AREZZONA Saturday, March 14

Rawhide Event Center

The Cult of REZZ, the fanbase of DJ/producer Isabelle Rezazadeh, better known as REZZ, numbers into the tens of thousands. Its members gather both online (there’s even an official Facebook group) or at her gigs. They'll pack into the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on Saturday night for AREZZONA.

The festival-like event will be headlined by Rezazadeh with opening sets by G Jones, CharlesTheFirst, Of the Trees, and Youms. Expect to encounter plenty of fans mimicking REZZ's signature of LED glasses and a soundtrack of electronica, breaks, leftfield bass, dubstep, and trap. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event goes until midnight. General admission is $40 and VIP pit tickets are $70. Benjamin Leatherman

Brooklyn-born rapper Young M.A Marco Torres

Young M.A Saturday, March 14

Aura Nightclub in Tempe

Young M.A’s first big break came in 2016 with her triple-platinum hit "OOOUUU." On the surface, the single is an extension of Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Nigga” record from 2014, a burly, dance-ready anthem. The only difference is, Young M.A completely owns the fact that it mixes ownership of her sexuality rather than hardheads on the block that doubles as a crew. She’s scheduled to perform on Saturday night at Aura in Tempe. Doors are at 8 p.m., and admission to the 16-and-over show is $20 to $110. Brandon Caldwell

Lane 8 wants you to ditch your phone at his show. Paradigm Talent Agency

Lane 8 Saturday, March 14

The Van Buren

Daniel Goldstein — the DJ/producer who records and tours under the moniker Lane 8 — admires the live shows and DJ sets of yore when the concert experience was devoid of voluntary distractions. He has worked to fight the always-online tide in recent years through his event series This Never Happened. Although his show at The Van Buren on Saturday will be in support of his third LP, Brightest Lights, the ethos behind This Never Happened will still be in play. Doors open at 8 p.m. Le Youth provides support. Tickets are $21 to $36. Grant Albert

Post Malone in concert in 2019. Melissa Fossum

Post Malone Sunday, March 15

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Last fall, Post Malone released his third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, mere weeks after finishing a 16-month tour supporting his second, Beerbongs & Bentleys. Doubling down on pop and veering even further from his designation as a rapper, the tattooed rapper rubs shoulders with the likes of Halsey and Ozzy Osbourne on his latest release, and fans have fallen in love with his warbly vocals all over again. Many have predicted Post's downfall, but in the five years since "White Iverson" turned him into a household name, the 24-year-old songwriter hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. His Runaway tour returns to the Valley on Sunday with support from Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $93 to $498. Matthew Keever

Soul Asylum return to the Valley this week. Jenn Deveraux

Soul Asylum Sunday, March 15

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Soul Asylum released their debut major-label album, Hang Time, in 1988 and reached mainstream success with 1992’s Grave Dancers Union. The latter album produced the hit single “Runaway Train,” which earned the group a Grammy award.

They've gone through numerous lineup changes and the death of longtime bassist Karl Mueller, but Soul Asylum have managed to maintain a recognizable style. The band have neither fallen victim to an increasingly generic hard-rock sound nor chased pop-music trends. Nearing their 40th year in existence, Soul Asylum come to the Valley this week. They’re releasing Hurry Up and Wait, their 12th full-length and first album in four years, in April. The show is at 8 p.m., and Local H and Megan & Shane will open. Tickets are $30 to $55. John Bear

Living legend John Fogerty. Nela Koening

John Fogerty Sunday, March 15

The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Throughout Creedence Clearwater Revival’s five-year run of success in the late ’60s and early ’70s, John Fogerty, the band’s lead guitarist and chief singer-songwriter, was what some artists call an “outrider.” He was more of a workingman's rock star, not really a part of the psychedelic movement or the counterculture, with politics more libertarian than liberal. However, many of the songs he wrote and recorded with Creedence were keystones of the ’60s cultural revolution, the soundtrack for many American soldiers while they served in Vietnam, and also chart-topping hits.

As you’d expect, CCR songs make up the bulk of his setlists these days, so those attending Fogerty's poolside concert on Sunday night at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale can expect to hear “Travelin' Band," "Fortunate Son," "Bad Moon Rising,” and other favorites. He’ll also delve into a few post-Creedence hits like “The Old Man Down the Road,” as well as some select covers. His performance starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Adam Perry