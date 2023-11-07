 Photos: Phoenix's first Luna Del Lago music festival | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Photos: The inaugural Luna Del Lago music festival brought great tunes and vibes

In its first year, Luna Del Lago delivered great music, stunning lake views and a laid-back atmosphere to northwest Phoenix.
November 7, 2023
Everyone had fun at the Luna Del Lago music festival.
Everyone had fun at the Luna Del Lago music festival. Chadwick Fowler
Share this:
Music-lovers made the trek to Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant in the far northwest Valley last weekend for the first Luna Del Lago festival, a three-day affair that brought together local and national bands, purveyors of food and drink, vendors and overall good vibes Nov. 3 through 5.

The lake was a scenic backdrop to sets by almost two dozen artists, including Black Joe Lewis, Spafford, Banana Gun, Las Chollas Peligrosas, Fayuca, Sydney Sprague and more.

Here's a look back at the festival.
click to enlarge
Arise Roots brought their American roots reggae sound to the stage on Saturday.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
The crowd enjoyed the festival's laid-back vibes.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
Emily Wolfe wowed the crowd early Friday evening.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
The crowd is captivated by the music as the sun sets behind it.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
Local favorites Wyves delivered a blistering set on Friday.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
The Black Moods drew a big crowd on Friday night.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
Festival-goers got a gorgeous sunset every evening.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
Ballyhoo! got the crowd rocking on Saturday night.
Chadwick Fowler

click to enlarge
Spafford closed out the festival on Sunday night.
Chadwick Fowler
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Phoenix next year. Here are the details

Concerts

Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Phoenix next year. Here are the details

By Jennifer Goldberg
Here's the lineup for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe

Festivals

Here's the lineup for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe

By Grace Mack
Green Day are coming to Phoenix in 2024. How to get tickets

Concerts

Green Day are coming to Phoenix in 2024. How to get tickets

By Jennifer Goldberg
Doja Cat, Alesana and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Things to Do

Doja Cat, Alesana and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule, Lauren Wise and Glenn BurnSilver
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation