Photos: The inaugural Luna Del Lago music festival brought great tunes and vibes

Arise Roots brought their American roots reggae sound to the stage on Saturday. Chadwick Fowler

The crowd enjoyed the festival's laid-back vibes. Chadwick Fowler

Emily Wolfe wowed the crowd early Friday evening. Chadwick Fowler

The crowd is captivated by the music as the sun sets behind it. Chadwick Fowler

Local favorites Wyves delivered a blistering set on Friday. Chadwick Fowler

The Black Moods drew a big crowd on Friday night. Chadwick Fowler

Festival-goers got a gorgeous sunset every evening. Chadwick Fowler

Ballyhoo! got the crowd rocking on Saturday night. Chadwick Fowler

Spafford closed out the festival on Sunday night. Chadwick Fowler

Music-lovers made the trek to Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant in the far northwest Valley last weekend for the first Luna Del Lago festival, a three-day affair that brought together local and national bands, purveyors of food and drink, vendors and overall good vibes Nov. 3 through 5.The lake was a scenic backdrop to sets by almost two dozen artists, including Black Joe Lewis, Spafford, Banana Gun, Las Chollas Peligrosas, Fayuca, Sydney Sprague and more.Here's a look back at the festival.