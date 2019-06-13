Pride Month Phoenix 2019: 10 Nightlife Events Where You Can Celebrate

Pride Month is in full swing in the Valley of the Sun and there’s plenty happening. From now until the end of June, various LGBTQ-related events and affairs will be happening at venues across the metro Phoenix area as everyone fetes the occasion.

The Pride-related celebrations this year have an extra significance, as 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, widely considered to be the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

One of the places that locals will be celebrating both Pride Month or the anniversary will be at local bars and clubs. Numerous music and nightlife events will happen during June in honor of Pride, including special dance parties, drag shows, and concerts.

‘80s Night with VHS

Friday, June 14

Caravan Taproom

4835 North 15th Avenue

Caravan’s house band, VHS, which serve up energetic covers of ‘80s favorites, will perform at the midtown Phoenix bar. The jams start at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover. Call 602-274-7756.

Give It Everything Saturdays' Pride Party

Saturday, June 15

Cash Nightclub & Lounge

1730 East McDowell Road

A special edition of Cash’s weekly “Give It Everything Saturdays” affair, this Pride party will include hot sets by Miss DJ MJ and DJ Torch, a performances by drag queen Carnita Asada, and drink specials like $5 well cocktails all night, and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. and promoters recommend arriving early since “it will be packed.” You can also get in cheaper since there’s a $5 cover before 11 p.m., $7 thereafter. Call 602-244-9943.

Pride Month at Karamba

Sunday, June 16 to Sunday, June 30

Karamba Nightclub

1724 East McDowell Road

Karamba will feature a number of special events over the next couple of weeks during Pride Month. On Sunday, June 16, for instance, Ruby’s Father’s Day show will take place starting at 10:30 p.m. Admission is free. A few nights later on Wednesday, June 19, local drag artists will re-create Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Show. Start time is 10:30 p.m. and there’s no cover. Aubrey’s Male Turnabout happens on at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, and is also free. Later on in June, you can catch the Skin Tight Beach Party featuring male dancers, giveaways, and after-hours until 4 a.m. (There’s a $5 cover.) The month wraps up on Sunday, June 30, with the Queen of Karamba performing at 10:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call 602-254-0231.

EXPAND Stacy's at Melrose on Seventh Avenue. Benjamin Leatherman

Wink's: A Special Tribute

Sunday, June 16

Stacy's at Melrose

4343 North Seventh Avenue

Long-defunct gay bar Wink’s Cabaret is the stuff of local LGBT scene legend. In honor of Pride Month, the folks at Stacy’s will be paying tribute to the place, which operated from 1984 to 2004, with an afternoon of memories being shared by those that frequented Wink’s. There will also be live music, comedy, and female impersonation performances. Devina Ross and Clayton McKee will host the event, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Drink specials include $1 wells, Rolling Rocks, and Bud Light pints from 2 to 7 p.m. Call 602-264-1700.

Sunday Tea Dances

Sunday, June 16, and Sunday, June 23

Kobalt Bar

3110 North Central Avenue, Suite 175

Raise a toast to Pride Month at these weekly affairs, which will feature DJs in the mix dropping high-energy dance tunes. Meanwhile, bartenders will be serving local draft beers, signature cocktails, and happy hour specials. The partying goes from 3 to 7 p.m. and there’s no cover. Call 602-264-5307 for additional details.

Pussy Le Hoot & Friends

Sunday, June 16, through Sunday, June 30

Charlie’s Phoenix

727 West Camelback Road, Phoenix

Folks have been flocking to Charlie’s for its nightly entertainment offerings for decades, as the “little bitty piss ant country place” hosts drag shows, dance parties, go-go boys, and karaoke sessions on the regular. One of the most popular events is Pussy Le Hoot’s weekly spectacular on Sunday nights, which features numerous local drag performers doing their thing. It’s a “can’t miss” event during Pride Month or any other time of the year. Admission is free. Call 602-265-0224.

Crystal Bowersox

Wednesday, June 19

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix

The indie folk singer-songwriter and American Idol contestant, who identifies as bisexual and has previously released songs pertaining to LGBTQ issues, will perform at the MIM’s Musical Theater on Wednesday, June 19. She’s still touring in support of her 2017 album, Alive, and is likely to perform new and old material at the show, which gets going at 7 p.m. Admission is $35.50 to $45.50. Call 480-478-6000 for more info or to purchase tickets by phone.

Femme Shui

Saturday, June 22

Kobalt Bar

3110 North Central Avenue, #175

Local pro-LGBTQ cover band Femme Shui, which boasts the motto “no slow songs because they bring the party down,” will perform a special set at Kobalt from 6 to 9 p.m. They’ll also have swag available. The weekly karaoke session follows. Call 602-264-5307 for more.

EXPAND Famed local LGBTQ bar Pat O's Bunkhouse. Benjamin Leatherman

Stonewall Parties

Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30

Pat O’s Bunkhouse

4428 North Seventh Avenue

Pat O’s, a long-running staple of the Valley’s LGBTQ bar scene, will offer a trio of events in honor of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall starting with a Black Out Party on Friday, June 28, at 9 p.m. where the lights will be kept low. A Tea Dance Party follows on Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. and the “Stonewall Beer Bust” happens on Sunday, June 30, starting at 3 p.m. with $1 Bud Light drafts and Kenny Thames and the Messengers performing at 7:30 p.m. Call 602-200-9154 for more details.

POSE: The Competition

Sunday, July 30

The Rock/La Roca

4129 North Seventh Avenue

Inspired by the hit FX television show of the same name, POSE: The Competition will feature local drag performers strutting their stuff for prizes and trophies. Participants will form various “hauses” and compete against each other in a variety of categories, including “Butch Queen Realness,” “Vogue,” “Face,” and more. Scoring will be determined by judges and the votes by the audience. The competition begins at 7 p.m. See the Arizona Drag website for tickets, info, and to sign up.