Counting Crows, Santana team up for Phoenix concert

Music legends Santana and '90s favorites Counting Crows announced Tuesday that they will embark on a co-headlining North American tour this summer.They'll play Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 2, the final show of "The Oneness Tour."Santana is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album, "Supernatural," while Counting Crows are promoting their most recent release, "Butter Miracle, Suite One."Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the Santana and Counting Crows websites.The full list of tour dates is below:June 14, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock LiveJune 16, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaJune 18, Duluth, Ga., Gas South ArenaJune 20, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveJune 21, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionJune 23, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterJune 25, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreJune 26, Toronto, Budweiser StageJune 28, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterJune 29, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreJuly 18, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJuly 19, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 21, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJuly 23, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterJuly 24, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at LakeviewJuly 26, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest GroundsJuly 27, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheaterJuly 29, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks AmphitheatreJuly 30, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks AmphitheatreAug. 15, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies ArenaAug. 17, Houston, Toyota CenterAug. 18, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterAug. 21, West Valley City, Utah, Utah First Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 24, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreAug. 25, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterAug. 27, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreAug. 28, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumAug. 30, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre