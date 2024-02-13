Counting Crows, Santana team up for Phoenix concert

Music legends Santana and '90s favorites Counting Crows announced Tuesday that they will embark on a co-headlining North American tour this summer.
They'll play Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 2, the final show of "The Oneness Tour."
Santana is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album, "Supernatural," while Counting Crows are promoting their most recent release, "Butter Miracle, Suite One."
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the Santana and Counting Crows websites.
The full list of tour dates is below:
June 14, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live
June 16, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
June 18, Duluth, Ga., Gas South Arena
June 20, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
June 21, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 23, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
June 25, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 26, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
June 28, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
June 29, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 18, Bethel, N.Y., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 19, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
July 24, Syracuse, N.Y., Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 26, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
July 27, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 29, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 15, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
Aug. 17, Houston, Toyota Center
Aug. 18, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Aug. 21, West Valley City, Utah, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 25, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 27, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 28, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
Aug. 30, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2, Phoenix, Footprint Center