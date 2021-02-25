Outdoor Concerts Coming to Metro Phoenix This Spring

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Outdoor concerts are returning as the weather warms and audiences continue to seek new ways to experience live music amid the pandemic. Some venues spring concert series have already sold out, so don’t delay if you’re eager to snag tickets to some of these events.

Candlelight Open Air Locations vary

Fever Phoenix is presenting classical music in various outdoor spaces as part of its Candlelight Open Air Concerts series. Upcoming performances happening lakeside at The Phoenix Zoo include Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More on March 3, Beethoven’s Best Works on April 17, The Best of Mozart on April 29, and Songs from Magical Movie Soundtracks on May 22. Outdoor performances at The Croft include Romantic Jazz Featuring Sinatra and Nat King Cole on March 10, From Bach to The Beatles on March 11, An A Cappella Tribute to Female Voices on March 12, A Jazz Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald on March 25, and Beethoven’s Best Works on May 6. Ticket prices vary, and some concerts have additional dates.

Nayo Jones is part of the Live and Local series presented by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Live & Local Scottsdale Civic Center Park

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a series of concerts featuring local artists performing at Scottsdale Civic Center Park. Pod seating allows patrons to sit in groups of two or four people, socially distanced from other pods. Tickets are $50 for two-person pod seating with Adirondack chairs provided. Tickets for a four-person pod with lawn seating (you can bring your own blanket or low-seat lawn chair) are $40. The Friday concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Here’s the lineup: QVLN (modern roots) on March 12, House of Stairs (progressive funk, soul, and pop) on March 19, Brian Chartrand Trio (songs by Laurel Canyon artists) on March 26, and Nayo Jones (jazz) on April 2.

EXPAND HÄANA is performing an outdoor concert at Herberger Theeater Center. Herberger Theater Center

The Art of Celebration Herberger Theater Center

Herberger Theater Center is presenting a series of concerts in its outdoor performance space called The Pavilion. Tickets are currently on sale for the following shows: The Stakes (with opener Venessa Mendez) on March 25, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra (with opener Arouna Diarra) on March 26, and HÄANA on March 27. Tickets go on sale March 1 for these shows: Dennis Rowland & Diana Lee on March 20, and Alice Tatum Band Featuring Brian Page on April 16. Ticket prices start at $25.

AZ63 is performing for a series curated by MusicaNova. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Classical Lounge Scottsdale Civic Center Park



Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Classical Lounge concerts curated by MusicaNova, a professional ensemble based in Phoenix that spotlights new music, fresh interpretations of classic works, and musical pieces they consider unjustly neglected. The next Classical Lounge concert is Burkina Dreams in the Desert Featuring AZ63 performing at Scottsdale Civic Center Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. The AZ63 trio performs on string and percussion instruments from Burkina Faso, a country located in West Africa, as well as the African Diaspora. Their concerts, which include original compositions and musical improvisations, incorporate several styles reflecting the diverse backgrounds of each member. Tickets start at $24. Virtual tickets are $24 if you prefer to watch the concert online.

EXPAND House of Stairs is performing outdoor concerts in Chandler and Scottsdale. Chandler Center for the Arts

CCA Under The Stars The Chandler Museum

Chandler Center for the Arts is presenting its CCA Under the Stars series featuring performances in an outdoor courtyard at the Chandler Museum. Tickets for the 7 p.m. House of Stairs concert on Saturday, March 27 will go on sale in March. In April, they’ll be presenting a Jazz Appreciation on the Terrace series at Chandler Center for the Arts. Dates will be announced soon.

Marmalade Skies will perform at Desert Botanical Garden. Desert Botanical Garden

Music in the Garden Desert Botanical Garden



Desert Botanical Garden is presenting local and regional musicians as part of this outdoor concert series on the Ullman Terrance, where you can enjoy music surrounded by saguaros and other desert plants. Tickets for April concerts go on sale on March 19. The lineup includes Andres Martinez (Latin jazz) on April 2, Big Pete Pearson Blues Band (blues) on April 9, Stanley Serrano (performing Sting songs) on April 16, and Marmalade Skies (performing The Beatles songs) on April 30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concerts are 7 to 9 p.m. General admission is $29.95.