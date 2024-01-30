 The Flaming Lips will headline Prescott’s Pure Imagination Festival | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

The Flaming Lips will headline Prescott’s Pure Imagination Festival

Country icon Tanya Tucker and indie dance-pop duo Sylvan Esso are also on the lineup.
January 30, 2024
Wayne Coyne (center) and company are headed back to Arizona.
Wayne Coyne (center) and company are headed back to Arizona. Warner Bros. Records
Share this:
The lineup for the 2024 Pure Imagination Festival is now out, and The Flaming Lips will headline the annual event held this year on May 17 and 18 at Watson Lake in Prescott.

The Flaming Lips are touring as part of an extended celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album, "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots."

The festival, which is held on May 18, has a lineup that includes critically acclaimed indie dance-pop duo Sylvan Esso, revered country artist Tanya Tucker and hip-hop legends The Pharcyde, plus Danielle Ponder, The National Parks and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. Arizona acts on the bill include The Irie, Brian Chartrand, Galactagogues and BG NFTY.

The May 17 kickoff concert features Michael Franti & Spearhead and Ponderosa Grove.

“I am so excited for this year's festival," Candace Devine, CEO of Further West, the festival's production company, said in the announcement. "Pure Imagination has truly become a movement of wonder and joy in our community and it feels more important than ever. In this time when the world feels a little off course, nothing brings a warmer feeling to my heart than knowing we are just a few months away from experiencing true human connection to each other, our beautiful landscape, and a greater communal kindness that comes through all of us from live music.”

Tickets are now on sale for the all-ages event. Early-bird pricing is currently in effect; general admission is currently $55 for Friday, $95 for Saturday or $125 for both days. VIP and platinum passes are also available.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Your guide to Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale

Touring Artists

Your guide to Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale

By Jennifer Goldberg
Mr. Lucky’s: A look at Phoenix’s legendary country bar over the years

Nostalgia

Mr. Lucky’s: A look at Phoenix’s legendary country bar over the years

By Benjamin Leatherman
Train, REO Speedwagon will bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix

Just Announced

Train, REO Speedwagon will bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Glendale venue Westside Blues, Jazz &amp; More is reopening. What we know

Openings & Closings

Glendale venue Westside Blues, Jazz & More is reopening. What we know

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation