The Flaming Lips will headline Prescott’s Pure Imagination Festival

The lineup for the 2024 Pure Imagination Festival is now out, and The Flaming Lips will headline the annual event held this year on May 17 and 18 at Watson Lake in Prescott.
The Flaming Lips are touring as part of an extended celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album, "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots."
The festival, which is held on May 18, has a lineup that includes critically acclaimed indie dance-pop duo Sylvan Esso, revered country artist Tanya Tucker and hip-hop legends The Pharcyde, plus Danielle Ponder, The National Parks and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. Arizona acts on the bill include The Irie, Brian Chartrand, Galactagogues and BG NFTY.
The May 17 kickoff concert features Michael Franti & Spearhead and Ponderosa Grove.
“I am so excited for this year's festival," Candace Devine, CEO of Further West, the festival's production company, said in the announcement. "Pure Imagination has truly become a movement of wonder and joy in our community and it feels more important than ever. In this time when the world feels a little off course, nothing brings a warmer feeling to my heart than knowing we are just a few months away from experiencing true human connection to each other, our beautiful landscape, and a greater communal kindness that comes through all of us from live music.”
Tickets are now on sale for the all-ages event. Early-bird pricing is currently in effect; general admission is currently $55 for Friday, $95 for Saturday or $125 for both days. VIP and platinum passes are also available.