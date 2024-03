Stone Temple Pilots, Live announce summer 2024 Phoenix concert

The anniversary tours just keep coming.Monday morning, '90s icons Stone Temple Pilots and Live announced the Jubilee Tour, a co-headlining tour beginning in August.They'll appear at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 19. Soul Asylum is the supporting act.The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of two smash hit albums: Stone Temple Pilots' "Purple" and Live's "Throwing Copper."Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Stone Temple Pilots and Live official websites The full list of tour dates is below:Aug. 16, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at ConcordAug. 17, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube TheaterAug. 22, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanAug. 23, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionAug. 24, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AmpAug. 27, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain AmphitheatreAug. 28, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 30, Jacksonville, Fla., Dally’s PlaceAug. 31, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSept. 1, Raleigh, N.C., The Red Hat AmphitheaterSept. 4, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveSept. 5, Mansfield, Wash., Xfinity CenterSept. 6, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterSept. 8, Toronto, Budweiser StageSept. 10, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterSept. 11, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSept. 14, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 15, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center