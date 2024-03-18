 '90s bands Stone Temple Pilots and Live to perform in Phoenix in August | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Stone Temple Pilots, Live announce summer 2024 Phoenix concert

The two classic '90s bands are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their biggest albums.
March 18, 2024
Stone Temple Pilots are coming to Phoenix.
Stone Temple Pilots are coming to Phoenix. Live Nation
Share this:
The anniversary tours just keep coming.

Monday morning, '90s icons Stone Temple Pilots and Live announced the Jubilee Tour, a co-headlining tour beginning in August.

They'll appear at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 19. Soul Asylum is the supporting act.

The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of two smash hit albums: Stone Temple Pilots' "Purple" and Live's "Throwing Copper."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Stone Temple Pilots and Live official websites.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Aug. 16, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 17, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater
Aug. 19, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 22, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 23, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 24, Rogers, Ark., Walmart Amp
Aug. 27, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 28, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 30, Jacksonville, Fla., Dally’s Place
Aug. 31, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 1, Raleigh, N.C., The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 4, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 5, Mansfield, Wash., Xfinity Center
Sept. 6, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 8, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 10, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Sept. 11, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 14, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 15, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Axis-Radius: An oral history of the influential Scottsdale nightclub

History

Axis-Radius: An oral history of the influential Scottsdale nightclub

By Benjamin Leatherman
Your ultimate guide to St. Patrick's Day 2024 parties in Phoenix

Holidays

Your ultimate guide to St. Patrick's Day 2024 parties in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Why no city loves Bruce Springsteen the way Phoenix does

Touring Artists

Why no city loves Bruce Springsteen the way Phoenix does

By Jason P. Woodbury
Your guide to the Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup in Gilbert

Things to Do

Your guide to the Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup in Gilbert

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation