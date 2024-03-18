Stone Temple Pilots, Live announce summer 2024 Phoenix concert

The anniversary tours just keep coming.
Monday morning, '90s icons Stone Temple Pilots and Live announced the Jubilee Tour, a co-headlining tour beginning in August.
They'll appear at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 19. Soul Asylum is the supporting act.
The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of two smash hit albums: Stone Temple Pilots' "Purple" and Live's "Throwing Copper."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Stone Temple Pilots and Live official websites.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Aug. 16, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 17, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater
Aug. 19, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 22, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 23, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 24, Rogers, Ark., Walmart Amp
Aug. 27, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 28, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 30, Jacksonville, Fla., Dally’s Place
Aug. 31, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 1, Raleigh, N.C., The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 4, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 5, Mansfield, Wash., Xfinity Center
Sept. 6, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 8, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 10, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Sept. 11, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 14, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 15, Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center