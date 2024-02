Global superstar Peso Pluma brings 2024 tour to Phoenix

For more concerts happening around the Valley, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar

Mexican music sensation Peso Pluma announced a 2024 tour on Tuesday morning, including a Phoenix date.He's bringing the "Exodo Tour" to Footprint Center on Sept. 23.After selling out 54 shows in 2023, breaking numerous record awards and winning a Grammy for his album “Genesis,” Peso Pluma returns to arenas with an all-new show, including a live band and a fully reimagined set design and setlist.Pluma was most recently in town for TikTok in the Mix, a globally streamed concert at Sloan Park in Mesa that also included the likes of Cardi B and Niall Horan.Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning at noon on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.The full list of tour dates is below.May 26, Chicago, Suenos FestivalMay 28, Minneapolis, Target CenterMay 30, Milwaukee, Fiserv ForumMay 31, Indianapolis, Gainbridge FieldhouseJune 1, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaJune 3, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaJune 4, Montreal, Bell CentreJune 7, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterJune 9, New York, Governor’s BallJune 10, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaJune 12, Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro ColiseumJune 21, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaJune 23, Miami, Kaseya CenterJune 26, New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterJune 28, Dallas, American Airlines CenterJune 30, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies ArenaJuly 17, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterJuly 19, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterJuly 23, Oklahoma City, Paycom ArenaJuly 26, Houston, Toyota CenterJuly 30, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaJuly 31, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaAugust 3, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterAugust 5, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterAugust 6, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health CenterAugust 9, Denver, Ball ArenaAugust 10, Rosarito, Mexico, Baja Beach FestAugust 11, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterAugust 13, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterAugust 16, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaAugust 27, San Francisco, Chase CenterAugust 28, San Jose, Calif., SAP CenterSeptember 3, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaSeptember 7, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center at Fresno StateSeptember 12, Las Vegas, T-Mobile ArenaSeptember 17, San Diego, Pechanga ArenaSeptember 23, Phoenix, Footprint CenterOctober 6, Chicago, United CenterOctober 9, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseOctober 11, Montville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena