Global superstar Peso Pluma brings 2024 tour to Phoenix

He's bringing the "Exodo Tour" to Footprint Center on Sept. 23.
After selling out 54 shows in 2023, breaking numerous record awards and winning a Grammy for his album “Genesis,” Peso Pluma returns to arenas with an all-new show, including a live band and a fully reimagined set design and setlist.
Pluma was most recently in town for TikTok in the Mix, a globally streamed concert at Sloan Park in Mesa that also included the likes of Cardi B and Niall Horan.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning at noon on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
The full list of tour dates is below.
May 26, Chicago, Suenos Festival
May 28, Minneapolis, Target Center
May 30, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
May 31, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 1, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
June 3, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
June 4, Montreal, Bell Centre
June 7, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
June 9, New York, Governor’s Ball
June 10, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
June 12, Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum
June 21, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
June 23, Miami, Kaseya Center
June 26, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
June 28, Dallas, American Airlines Center
June 30, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
July 17, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
July 19, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
July 23, Oklahoma City, Paycom Arena
July 26, Houston, Toyota Center
July 30, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
July 31, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
August 3, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
August 5, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
August 6, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
August 9, Denver, Ball Arena
August 10, Rosarito, Mexico, Baja Beach Fest
August 11, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
August 13, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
August 16, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
August 27, San Francisco, Chase Center
August 28, San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
September 3, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
September 7, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center at Fresno State
September 12, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
September 17, San Diego, Pechanga Arena
September 23, Phoenix, Footprint Center
October 6, Chicago, United Center
October 9, Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 11, Montville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena