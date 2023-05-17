The Space Cadet Fest looks to launch the Phoenix music scene into the stratosphere

The lineup for the debut Space Cadet Fest. Trunk Space

They're not entirely without understanding, though. Everheart knows that big-time fests have heaps to juggle, and that might explain why Space Cadet is built for a very specific focus.



"I think the bigger something gets, the harder it is to maintain a local presence just because of the funds poured into it," says Everheart. "Trying to balance paying for this entire, huge overhead of what it takes to run a festival, you're going to need to outsource your talent a little bit."





click to enlarge Veronica Everheart is a co-organizer and performer at this year's Space Cadet Fest. Alyssa Song

click to enlarge Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, pictured here at Zona 2022, are set to play the inaugural Space Cadet Fest. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Ring Finger No Pinky are one of 24 bands slated for Space Cadet Fest. Jared Zornitsky