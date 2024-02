UB40’s anniversary concert tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s what we know

Another band from your youth is heading out on an anniversary tour.British reggae/pop outfit UB40 announced Monday that they would set out on a world tour in honor of the band's 45th anniversary, and a metro Phoenix concert is on the schedule.The "Red, Red Wine" band will perform at the Showroom at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Aug. 3.The band have had a number of lineup changes in four decades, most notably the departure of original lead singer Ali Campbell in 2008. But several of the original members are still in the lineup, along with other more recent additions.The last time the band were here was a Sept. 2022 gig at Celebrity Theatre.According to the Wild Horse Pass website , tickets for the Chandler show will be on sale soon.The complete list of North American tour dates is below:July 2, New York City, Sony HallJuly 3, Boston, The WilburJuly 5, Ledyard, Conn., The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort CasinoJuly 10, Bergen, N.J., Bergen Performing Arts CenterJuly 11, Niagra Falls, Ontario, OLG Stage at Fallsview CasinoJuly 12, Flint, Mich., Fim Capitol TheaterJuly 13, Davenport, Iowa, The Event Center at Rhythm City Casino & ResortJuly 21, Tacoma, Wash., Emerald Queen CasinoJuly 25, Saratoga, Calif., Mountain WineryJuly 26, Cabazon, Calif., Morongo CasinoAug. 2, Santa Ynez, Calif., Chumash Casino Resort and SpaAug. 5, Santa Fe, N.M., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing CompanyAug. 8, Clearwater, Fla., The Sound at Coachman ParkAug. 9, Pompano Beach, Fla., Pompano Beach AmphitheatreAug. 10, St. Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre