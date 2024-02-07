 UB40 celebrates 45 years with a Phoenix concert. Here are the details | Phoenix New Times
UB40’s anniversary concert tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s what we know

The British reggae band's world tour will bring them to the Valley this summer.
February 7, 2024
Classic British reggae/pop band UB40 is coming to Chandler this summer.
Another band from your youth is heading out on an anniversary tour.

British reggae/pop outfit UB40 announced Monday that they would set out on a world tour in honor of the band's 45th anniversary, and a metro Phoenix concert is on the schedule.

The "Red, Red Wine" band will perform at the Showroom at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Aug. 3.

The band have had a number of lineup changes in four decades, most notably the departure of original lead singer Ali Campbell in 2008. But several of the original members are still in the lineup, along with other more recent additions.

The last time the band were here was a Sept. 2022 gig at Celebrity Theatre.

According to the Wild Horse Pass website, tickets for the Chandler show will be on sale soon.

The complete list of North American tour dates is below:

July 2, New York City, Sony Hall
July 3, Boston, The Wilbur
July 5, Ledyard, Conn., The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 10, Bergen, N.J., Bergen Performing Arts Center
July 11, Niagra Falls, Ontario, OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
July 12, Flint, Mich., Fim Capitol Theater
July 13, Davenport, Iowa, The Event Center at Rhythm City Casino & Resort
July 21, Tacoma, Wash., Emerald Queen Casino
July 25, Saratoga, Calif., Mountain Winery
July 26, Cabazon, Calif., Morongo Casino
Aug. 2, Santa Ynez, Calif., Chumash Casino Resort and Spa
Aug. 3, Chandler, Ariz., Showroom at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Aug. 5, Santa Fe, N.M., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
Aug. 8, Clearwater, Fla., The Sound at Coachman Park
Aug. 9, Pompano Beach, Fla., Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Aug. 10, St. Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

