Rolling Stones thank Arizona fans after Glendale concert in new video

Amid desert scenery and backstage footage, Mick, Keith and Ron thank the people of Phoenix for another great show.
May 23, 2024
Ron Wood and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones.
Ron Wood and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. Neil Schwartz Photography

The Rolling Stones' concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 7 was a night of epic rock 'n' roll.

And to commemorate their stop in Arizona, the Stones recently posted a short thank-you video.

The 87-second clip includes shots of desert scenery, local freeways and backstage footage at State Farm Stadium. It also features Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood singing and playing outdoors at a location that looks — to our eyes — like The Boulders Resort & Spa in far North Scottsdale. The video is set to "Dreamy Skies," a song off the Stones' most recent album, "Hackney Diamonds," and ends with the words, "Thank you Glendale."

The video was posted on Instagram and Facebook, and the comments mostly return the thanks to the band: "See you live was one of the best things I have ever done! Thanks for an amazing show. Glad you got a few moments to relax in my adopted home state." "Congratulations on another great show!" "Great concert thank you for the memories!!!"

See the full video below:
