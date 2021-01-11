What Does the 2021 Metro Phoenix Concert Calendar Look Like?

- Local
So, 2020 was pretty much The Year That Didn't Happen in terms of live music. Just 10 weeks into the year, festivals, tours, and local shows all pretty much ground to a halt, leaving music lovers dreaming of a day when concerts would be back.
We're not quite there yet, but if Arizona can get its act together and start distributing vaccines efficiently, there are some big shows and festivals that are currently scheduled for later in 2021. Of course, nothing, including concerts, is guaranteed right now, and things can change quickly. So mark your calendars, and watch this space for updates.
Country ThunderApril 8-10
Florence, Arizona
This two-day festival got canceled in April and October 2020, so perhaps the third time's the charm. Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dustin Lynch, and others are scheduled to appear at this weekend-long event.
Wet ElectricApril 24
Big Surf, Tempe
The annual event that blends EDM and a day at the waterpark. Lineup announcements, when they happen, can be found here.
High Tide FestivalApril 25
Big Surf, Tempe
Big Surf will be the backdrop for back-to-back festivals during the last weekend of April. High Tide is headlined by Sublime With Rome.
Justin BieberJune 5
Gila River Arena, Glendale
The Biebs was set to kick off a world tour last May, including a June 5 date in the Valley. One year to the day, Beliebers will finally be able to see the show.
Rage Against the MachineJune 7 and 8
Gila River Arena
Phoenix RATM fans had one of the biggest hissy fits in recent memory when, after 11 years without a local show by the band, tickets for a March 2020 gig were quite pricey and sold out almost immediately. Adding a second show placated the mob slightly, but it was all for naught when they were both canceled due to COVID-19. The makeup dates are now happening this summer.
HalseyJune 12
Ak-Chin Pavilion
The ethereal-voiced pop singer whose hits include "Bad at Love" and "New Americana" will hit the open-air stage at Ak-Chin this summer.
Tame ImpalaJuly 28
Gila River Arena, Glendale
We were particularly psyched for the band's scheduled July 2020 show until, like most of what we were looking forward to in 2020, it was postponed. A year isn't too long to wait, though.
Alanis MorissetteAugust 5
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Everyone's favorite angry '90s girl (and Broadway muse) will be at Ak-Chin this summer.
August 8
Gila River Arena, Glendale
You probably aren't going to the Super Bowl (where The Weeknd is scheduled to be the halftime performer), so your best chance to watch Abel Tesfaye perform live is his rescheduled date in Glendale.
Judas PriestOctober 9
Arizona Federal Theatre
More than 50 years after they formed in England, Judas Priest are still rocking stages. Don't miss your chance to see this legendary metal band (fronted by local resident Rob Halford) in the fairly intimate setting of Arizona Federal Theatre.
Dan + ShayOctober 17
Gila River Arena, Glendale
The popular country duo were less than a week into their 2020 tour when the pandemic forced them to cancel. Metro Phoenix's makeup date will happen this fall.
