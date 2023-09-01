Dumpling burger, other ‘greatest hits’ return to Bitter & Twisted food menu

“We’re going to have a nice array of favorites coming back, shareable dishes and one or two really special, instantly satisfying desserts," Simon says.





Though partner and chef Bob Tam stepped away from the kitchen to work on other projects, he returned to support the development of the menu. The kitchen team has been testing items to get ready for the transition, Simon says.

"It's hard to fathom turning these dumplings into a burger, but [Bob] Tam has managed it with this uncommonly inventive dish," former New Times food editor Patricia Escárcega wrote in 2015. The burger was named the New Times' Best Nontraditional Burger the next year.

click to enlarge Korean nachos with Szechuan carnitas are another former menu item that will return to Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour's food menu. Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

“I don’t think there’s anything quite like it," he says of the food menu. “We’re not really stuck in a box of what our food has to be. We’ve always used the world as inspiration – the same with our drinks."

