One of Nobu's signature dishes: yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño.
Nobu Restaurants

Internationally Renowned Nobu Restaurant Coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square

New Times Staff | October 10, 2018 | 7:15am
AA

The multi-million dollar renovation of Scottsdale Fashion Square will include the internationally acclaimed restaurant Nobu, the company that owns the mall, Macerich, announced Wednesday morning.

The new Nobu Scottsdale will be located just outside Scottsdale Fashion Square’s luxury wing anchored by Neiman Marcus. The restaurant, which is co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro, will feature signature dishes like black cod with miso, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, world-renowned sushi, and new dishes created especially for the Scottsdale location, the company said in a press release.

“Scottsdale is such a beautiful area, and Fashion Square is in the center of it all,” Chef Nobu Matsuhisa said. “We look forward to bringing guests the Nobu signatures they have come to love, along with some very special dishes that will only be available at Nobu Scottsdale.”

The opening date and design details haven't been announced.

There are 39 other Nobu restaurants around the world, according to the restaurant's website.  This will be the first in Arizona.

“The incomparable Nobu experience is an ideal complement for the elevated luxury presentation that will debut this fall at Scottsdale Fashion Square, alongside a superb collection of global luxury retail names,” said Michael Guerin, senior vice president/leasing for Macerich. “The polished perfection of Nobu is a wonderful expression of the luxury experiences Scottsdale Fashion Square continues to bring to this exceptional and increasingly affluent market.”

The Nobu Restaurants are co-owned by Matsuhisa, De Niro, Meir Teper, Drew Nieporent, and managing partner Richie Notar.

