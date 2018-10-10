Internationally Renowned Nobu Restaurant Coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square

The multi-million dollar renovation of Scottsdale Fashion Square will include the internationally acclaimed restaurant Nobu, the company that owns the mall, Macerich, announced Wednesday morning.

The new Nobu Scottsdale will be located just outside Scottsdale Fashion Square’s luxury wing anchored by Neiman Marcus. The restaurant, which is co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro, will feature signature dishes like black cod with miso, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, world-renowned sushi, and new dishes created especially for the Scottsdale location, the company said in a press release.