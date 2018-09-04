DeSoto and Donovan's Are Gone, but Two Dozen Restaurants Opened in August

What a month August was for restaurant openings! This month, more than two dozen eateries have opened their kitchens and started plating food for the hungry masses. New dining options include flame-grilled pizza, mesquite-smoked barbecue, and gourmet scratch-made meatballs. There were, however, a few closings — including one that hit Phoenicians pretty hard. All said, August was a great month in restaurant openings.

Ghost Ranch

1006 East Warner Road, Tempe

This chef-owned Southwestern restaurant is putting a modern spin on classic dishes. Ghost Ranch is Chef Aaron Chamberlin’s third new restaurant this year. The clean, artistic interior has vibrant colors that complement the refined, lighter take on Southwestern food. Mouthwatering dishes like enchiladas in chile Colorado, pumpkin soup, and ceviche are being served for lunch and dinner.

The dining room, where jazzy tunes and hip-hop flow, will look different as new design elements are added.

The Larder + The Delta

200 West Portland Street, #101

This contemporary Southern restaurant is back. Chef Stephen Jones has made good on his promise to resurrect The Larder + The Delta in a new location. This favorite eatery was once located in the DeSoto Central Market (RIP). Now just a stone's throw away from for the original site, chef Jones is serving up his New Southern food, including Nashville-style hot chicken, hoe cakes, and Buffalo "chicken" cauliflower.

El Pollo Loco

2520 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

El Pollo Loco has opened its newest location on Chandler Boulevard in a space where an Outback Steakhouse once stood. This Los Angeles-based chain is doing things like cooking citrus-marinated whole chickens over an open flame. Burritos, salads, quesadillas, and family chicken meals can be purchased from the drive-thru or enjoyed in the dining area.

Kobalt Bar

3110 North Central Avenue

This trendy karaoke bar is located in the heart of central Phoenix. This bar originally opened in 2006 and has recently moved to the other side of the Park Center mall to a more spacious venue. In addition to all-day happy hour on Fridays, showtunes Saturdays, and Drag Bingo Mondays, this spot features locally produced draft beers and a variety of craft cocktails.

EXPAND The Larry's porch. Allison Trebacz

The Larry

515 East Grant Street

The Larry is the latest concept from the owners of The Dressing Room and Be Coffee. Located in the Phoenix Warehouse District and adjacent to Galvanize, a communal workspace, The Larry features specialty coffees, a grab-and-go food section, cocktails, and a plethora of vegan and vegetarian options. A full patio and comfortable seating provide a nice setting to enjoy a post-work drink or meal with friends.

Irish Hare

4747 East Elliot Road

Irish Hare has opened its doors in Ahwatukee. This new bar and restaurant resides in a space that was formerly a dimly lit sports bar called Brad’s Place. In addition to a full bar pouring a lot of the usual suspects, patrons can enjoy live music and Irish food. Guinness-battered cod, sliders topped with Irish-whiskey-cheddar, and nachos covered in melted Swiss cheese and corned beef are just a few of the menu items.

Crust

8300 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

This family-owned pizzeria has relocated from its original Hayden location to open a new flagship location. This Sicilian restaurant is best known for rustic, odd-shaped pizzas. These brick-oven-roasted pies are topped with simple, local ingredients. Crust is also serving up classic, simple Italian fare like beef and pork lasagna, Chicken Marsala, and seafood risotto.

Rott ‘n Grapes

4750 North Central Avenue, #140

Rott’n Grapes' second location is the newest wine bar in Phoenix. More than 200 wines are sold by the glass or bottle. Wines and craft beers can be enjoyed on a dog-friendly patio or in a speakeasy-style basement. Small plate offerings like charcuterie boards and a hummus plate are also on the menu.

Butters Pancakes & Café

8300 North Hayden Road, Suite F104, Scottsdale

One of Scottsdale’s favorite breakfast spots has relocated less than a mile north to a significantly larger space. The menu offers the same crazy morning eats regulars have come to expect, like Oreo-s’mores pancakes and Irish Benedicts with corned beef hash.

Giordano’s Pizzeria

12811 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

This Chicago-Based pizza chain has opened its second Arizona location. The pizzeria is now inhabiting a space once occupied by Bonefish Grill. Giordano’s is best known for Chicago-style, double-crusted, stuffed deep dish pizzas. Salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes can also be enjoyed in the family-friendly dining area or ordered to go.

Izzy’s Bakery & Café

1870 West Main Street, Mesa

This locally owned and operated bakery and cafe has relocated in downtown Mesa. In addition to making dozens of delicious pastries daily, Izzy’s is serving up American- and Chinese-influenced breakfast, lunch, and dinner fare.

Mr. Mesquite Taqueria

505 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

True to its name, Mr. Mesquite Taqueria is grilling meat over mesquite-fueled flames. This late-night street-food vendor turned restaurant specializes in Mexican cuisine. Mouthwatering street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and bowls are now available at this new Tempe location.

EXPAND Three Texas-style offsets puff away behind the restaurant. Chris Malloy

Caldwell County BBQ

18324 East Nunneley Road, Gilbert

Clay Caldwell, founder and former owner of Waldo’s BBQ in Mesa, has opened a new BBQ joint in Gilbert. Caldwell County BBQ is serving smoked meats by the pound, hardy sides, and house-made desserts out of a converted ranch-style house. Three large, submarine-shaped smokers behind the restaurant see plenty of low-and-slow brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and sausages.

Raven Gastropub

8900 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite B1, Scottsdale

Raven Gastropub has opened across the alley from LAMP Pizza in North Scottsdale. This bar and restaurant is combining inventive cocktails with American comfort food. Items like fish tacos, bourbon-glazed pork belly, and oven-roasted stuffed chicken breast can be enjoyed in a sleek, stylish dining area.

Rodeo Ranch

501 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

A country-themed bar has staked its claim to a space on the corner of Mill Avenue and Fifth Street in Tempe. The Rodeo Ranch features a mechanical bull, dance floor, and over a dozen large-screen TVs. An affiliated Texas-style barbecue restaurant is planning to serve food out of this location in the next couple of months.

EXPAND Order meatballs a la carte, inside sliders, or atop indulgent bowls. Vegetable options include Brussels sprouts and salads. Meagan Mastriani

Meatballz Inc.

7342 East Shea Boulevard, # 111, Scottsdale

Meatballz Inc. is serving up gourmet scratch-made meatballs out of its Scottsdale kitchen. The likes of classic beef, spicy pork, and chicken meatballs can be paired with you choice of sauce or gravy. Interestingly, you can even create your own custom meatball. Meatballz Inc. also has a full bar.

Muse and Market 4602

East Thomas Road # 110

This upscale casual counter-service restaurant is now serving Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood. Muse and Market is open for breakfast and lunch. The French-influenced menu features cinnamon crepes, shiitake and caramelized red onion paninis, and slow-roasted Jalfrezi chicken. Coffee like espresso and drink-drinks like mimosas are also available.

El Charro Hipster Bar and Café

1345 Grand Avenue, #4

El Charro Hipster Bar has opened in the downtown Phoenix art district. This hip café is serving up signature ground in-house coffee, craft cocktails, and a selection of brochettes and open-faced sandwiches.

EXPAND High Dive is now open. Chris Malloy

High Dive Bar and Grill

4231 East Indian School Road

High Dive Bar and Grill is serving both Dom Perignon and Natty Light. The latest concept for the hospitality group that owns Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Famous 48 is combining elements of classic dive bars and fancy cocktail lounges. The interior looks more like the latter. Burgers, sliders, and taco pizza are just some of the available pub fare being served.

Bikini Beans

2186 South Country Club Drive, Mesa

This drive-thru and walk-up coffee stand has opened its latest digs in Mesa. Bikini Beans serves a variety of hot and cold coffees. It’s best known for its scantily clad baristas.

EXPAND Pobrecito is housed in The Churchill. Chris Malloy

Pobrecito

901 North First Street

The latest concept from the owners of UnderTow and Counter Intuitive bars have secured a space in The Churchill. That space is now open. Pobrecito will feature Latin-inspired drinks and highlight tequila, mezcal, and rum. There will also be frozen cocktails and cocktails on tap.

Breadwinner

901 North First Street

The restaurant management group behind Evo in Scottsdale has debuted a lunch and dinner spot at the new storage container marketplace in Phoenix. The restaurant will offer sandwiches, salads, and nonalcoholic beverages.

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 North First Street

This well-known Phoenix area food truck now has a brick-and-mortar space of its own in The Churchill. This is Freak Brothers Pizza’s first brick and mortar location. In addition to wood-fired pizzas (including vegan options), Freak Brothers has expanded its menu with salads, hummus, and desserts.

EXPAND Provecho is now open in The Churchill. Chris Malloy

Provecho

901 North First Street

This new restaurant offers Mexican-inspired cuisine, with a focus on the food of Jalisco. There is birria, esquites, aguachiles, horchata, and more. Provecho is one of several new eateries to inhabit the Churchill marketplace.

Foxy Fruit

901 North First Street

Foxy Fruit features health-conscious smoothies and acai bowls. Ingredients are organic, vegan, gluten-free, and local whenever possible. Often, Foxy Fruit's bright and colorful menu items resemble works of art.

The Brill Line

901 North First Street

The Brill Line is one of several tenants serving cold brews in the Churchill marketplace. This casual tasting bar offers a sizable selection of local craft beers. This is just what you need to go with all the market's food.

Closures

DeSoto Central Market / Facebook

DeSoto Central Market

In a move that few saw coming, DeSoto Central Market has closed. This lofty Phoenix food hall was home to many eating and drinking establishments and a rotating pop-up brewery space. Since 2015, this former car dealership has been a culinary dining destination for many, and a home to many vendors. The building will remain, but its future is currently unknown.

Donovan's Steak & Chop House

Donovan’s Steak & Chophouse has announced the permanent closure of its Phoenix location. This high-end steakhouse was in operation for the past 14 years.

Even Stevens Gilbert

This craft-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner franchise is best known for its charity. For every sandwich sold, one was given to a local nonprofit. The Gilbert location has closed, but three other Valley locations are open.