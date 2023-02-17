These 7 New Bars and Restaurants are Now Open in Downtown Phoenix

Chilte765 Grand Avenue
323-972-0439Chef Lawrence Smith and his fiancée Aseret Arroyo have opened a brick-and-mortar location of their popular “new school” Mexican mobile eatery at the Egytpian Motor Hotel. In addition to feeding hotel guests, Chilte will also serve locals coffee and pastries, dinner, and weekend brunch. Late-night bites are coming soon.
“We went to Oaxaca, Sinaloa, to find new flavors and bring that back and put a modern spin on it,” Smith told the New Times. “The food truck was very street food oriented. This is going to be more of a fine dining approach.”
Dos Pink Tacos
719 East Roosevelt Street
619-559-3695Dos Pink Tacos has joined “the vegan epicenter of Phoenix,” as co-founder Brittany Lawber calls the restaurant’s new Roosevelt location. The vegan taqueria got its start in the Tempe Food Court and has now set up shop downtown, serving tacos on its signature pink housemade tortillas along with nachos, burritos, and plant-based takes on crave-worthy big taco chain favorites. Lawber and her wife Shayna have transformed the former home of Ay, Chabela, with plenty of pink plus a dog-friendly patio.
Eden2 East Jefferson Street
602-258-0231The former Lustre Rooftop Bar at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has been shined up and transformed into Eden. The refreshed urban oasis offers al fresco dining overlooking downtown, with a menu featuring coastal Mediterranean fare and a bevy of playful cocktails and mocktails.
“Creativity and bold yet approachable flavors will be at the heart of our food and beverage program,” hotel general manager Jeremy Wilhide said prior to opening day. Eden offers casual lunch and dinner during the day and transitions to a lounge in the evening, featuring a resident DJ Thursday through Saturday nights.
F.Y.P.M.
511 East Roosevelt Street The Killer Whale Sex Club crew continues to expand its hip, moody empire of memorably named bars with Fuck You, Pay Me, a reference from Goodfellas.
“We’re a unique little cocktail bar focusing on modern and progressive techniques, not relying on classic builds of the past,” its website reads. The cocktail bar is just that: cocktails. There’s no beer or wine offered.
F.Y.P.M. features 24 cocktails on its menu and guests can snack on Asian-influenced bites including karaage chicken, bao buns, and disco fries with furikake, gochugaru, and bonito flake. Consider it the anti-speakeasy, according to Sam Olguin of Those Pour Bastards Hospitality.
"We're taking a new approach to the vibey cocktail lounge and bringing it into the 21st century," he says.
Liar’s Club130 North Central Avenue, #100 The tavern serving Detroit-style pizza, cocktails, and beer is an idea that has been kicking around in Colton Brock’s head for years, weaving in art and an air of exaggeration. As part of the team behind Khla and Baby Boy, this marks the group’s third downtown spot in three years. About a month before Liar’s Club opened its doors, Tyka Chheng, a partner who was also building the food program for the tavern, was accused of sexual harassment. Chheng was removed from Misa Hospitality Group prior to Liar's Club's opening.
Pour Bastards
504 East Roosevelt StreetReplacing the short-lived tiki-inspired Black Magic Rum Bar, Pour Bastards focuses on cocktails, natural wines, and snacks that range from charcuterie to specialty hot dogs. Another Roosevelt Row bar from the Killer Whale Sex Club team, its cocktail menu takes cues from familiar flavors like strawberry and watermelon, adding unique twists with nut and seed butters, cheeses, and teas.
Co-owner Sam Olguin says their goal is to make drinks with half the sugar of classic cocktails, using fresh ingredients and clarifying them, a process which creates crystal clear drinks. But it's not all highfalutin at Pour Bastards. They also offer "shitty beers," like Hamm's starting at $4.
Teddy's Preserve1001 North Central Avenue
602-675-0389Celebrating the 26th president’s love of wide open spaces, the newest bar from the Whining Pig Enterprises team (who at the end of last year also opened the Cuban-influenced bar Coabana) offers a sprawling indoor-outdoor lounge in the Ten-0-One building, just above its big brother, Rough Rider.
The menu at Teddy’s Preserve features a rainbow of colorful cocktails, including a sizable frozen selection, a house Presidental Pilsner brewed by 12West Brewing Co., and barbecue and sides kissed by its food truck’s smoker. Teddy’s is also using only compostable materials – a nod to Roosevelt’s conservationist spirit.