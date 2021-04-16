 
| Closed for Business |

Now Closed: SanTan Brewing & Distilling in Uptown Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | April 16, 2021 | 11:38am
Now you can only get this in Chandler or at Sky Harbor.
SanTan Brewing & Distilling has closed its Uptown Phoenix location of the pub after three years at 1525 Bethany Home Road.

"After thoughtful consideration, we decided to concentrate fully on our dine-in concepts in the East Valley including our Downtown Chandler Brewpub, Spirit House, Production Facility and Tasting Room," reads a statement sent to New Times. "We therefore made the difficult decision to close our Uptown Brewpub located on Bethany Home Road."

SanTan took over the former Z'Tejas spot at the southwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home in March 2018. The brewery's location at Terminal 3 in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport also remains open.

For more information, see the SanTan Brewing & Distilling website.

