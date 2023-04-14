Get Ready for a Sugar Rush at This Sweet Restaurant Opening in Glendale

Navigation
April 13, 2023 12:36PM

The brighter the better at Sugar Factory.
The brighter the better at Sugar Factory. Sugar Factory
Think of the sweetest, brightest, and most over-the-top place you can. No, not Disney Land. It's Sugar Factory. And a location is coming to the Valley this spring.

Sugar Factory, a chain dubbed “the most Instagrammed restaurant in the United States” by Food & Wine Magazine is set to open at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District this April.

click to enlarge
The goblets at Sugar Factory can be served with or without alcohol.
Sugar Factory
The new location will feature a candy store along with a full-service restaurant serving both sweet and savory creations. The nearly 10,000-square-foot space will also include a bar area, a private dining room, and an outdoor patio.

“We’re celebrating more than 14 years serving the most decadent sweets and treats around the world, and we are so excited to introduce our fun, family-friendly brand to Arizona," owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release.

Some of Sugar Factory's other homes include Las Vegas, New York, San Antonio, Chicago, and Orlando. In Glendale, the new location will house a candy store that will feature a candy wall complete with over 50 different types of sweets to pick from. 

click to enlarge
Many of the menu items at Sugar Factory blur the line between sweet and savory.
Sugar Factory
The restaurant will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner with options ranging from sushi to burritos. The real show-stoppers will be anything sweet, ranging from breakfast dishes like the Salted Caramel Pretzel Pancakes topped with caramel sauce, caramel popcorn, a jumbo pretzel, Nutella drizzle, and vanilla ice cream, to the dessert milkshakes which come in chocolate-covered mugs.

To truly blend the concepts of breakfast and dessert, try the Maple Grand Slam, made with vanilla ice cream and topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, and a maple syrup drizzle.

click to enlarge
Dry ice adds an element of drama to the drinks at Sugar Factory.
Sugar Factory
For those looking for something a tad more grown-up (really, only a tad), the bar will serve some equally impressive drinks including Sugar Factory's signature goblets which are made with dry ice and spill a cloud of smoke all over the table.

The Sugar Factory is the newest concept to join the entertainment district, joining fellow newcomer Johnny's Chicken and Waffles which opened at the end of March. Reservations are available on the Sugar Factory website starting April 24.

Coming Soon: Sugar Rush

9375 West Entertainment Boulevard, Glendale
Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
