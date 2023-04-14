Get Ready for a Sugar Rush at This Sweet Restaurant Opening in Glendale

Sugar Factory, a chain dubbed “the most Instagrammed restaurant in the United States” by Food & Wine Magazine is set to open at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District this April.
“We’re celebrating more than 14 years serving the most decadent sweets and treats around the world, and we are so excited to introduce our fun, family-friendly brand to Arizona," owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release.
Some of Sugar Factory's other homes include Las Vegas, New York, San Antonio, Chicago, and Orlando. In Glendale, the new location will house a candy store that will feature a candy wall complete with over 50 different types of sweets to pick from.
Some of Sugar Factory's other homes include Las Vegas, New York, San Antonio, Chicago, and Orlando. In Glendale, the new location will house a candy store that will feature a candy wall complete with over 50 different types of sweets to pick from.
To truly blend the concepts of breakfast and dessert, try the Maple Grand Slam, made with vanilla ice cream and topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, and a maple syrup drizzle.
The Sugar Factory is the newest concept to join the entertainment district, joining fellow newcomer Johnny's Chicken and Waffles which opened at the end of March. Reservations are available on the Sugar Factory website starting April 24.
Coming Soon: Sugar Rush
9375 West Entertainment Boulevard, Glendale
Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.