Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

New Restaurant Alert

The Team Behind Hash Kitchen and The Sicilian Butcher Is Opening 2 New Restaurants

August 12, 2022 9:41AM

Joey Maggiore of Hash Kitchen
Joey Maggiore of Hash Kitchen Hash Kitchen
The team behind some of the Valley's most popular brunch spots and Italian restaurants has two new projects in the works.

The Maggiore Group, run by husband and wife Joey and Cristina Maggiore, runs Hash Kitchen, a brunch chain known for its mimosa flights, elaborately topped hash potatoes, and monstrous bloody mary bar, along with Italian joints the Sicilian Butcher and the Sicilian Baker.

In late 2021, the company branched out to a new cuisine, opening The Mexicano on Cactus Road. The menu continues Maggiore's signature showmanship with dishes including a rotating Ferris wheel of guacamole and salsa, a dish called "the best f#*%ing birra nachos," and a host of margaritas piled high with toppings.

Now, the group has announced plans to bring two new concepts to the Valley.

The first is called the Rosticceria, and promises to be "Arizona's first Italian rotisserie wood-fired grill," according to a press release.

The restaurant will feature wood-fired and roasted meats, craft cocktails, and live music.

click to enlarge
Chef Joey Maggiore grew up in his father Tomaso's Italian kitchens.
Courtesy of Stephanie Ferrer
The second concept in the works sticks to the family's heritage, and will be called the Italiano. This restaurant is a tribute to the chef's father, Tomaso Maggiore, who opened Tomaso's on Camelback Road in 1977.

According to the release, the chef is "taking after his father's footsteps" at this new restaurant, which is described as "casual," "elegant," and "modern." No estimated opening date has yet been set for either new concept.

The Rosticceria

12811 North Tatum Blvd.

The Italiano

9301 East Shea Blvd. #137, Scottsdale
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Back to College 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation