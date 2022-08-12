The Team Behind Hash Kitchen and The Sicilian Butcher Is Opening 2 New Restaurants

The Maggiore Group, run by husband and wife Joey and Cristina Maggiore, runs Hash Kitchen, a brunch chain known for its mimosa flights, elaborately topped hash potatoes, and monstrous bloody mary bar, along with Italian joints the Sicilian Butcher and the Sicilian Baker.
In late 2021, the company branched out to a new cuisine, opening The Mexicano on Cactus Road. The menu continues Maggiore's signature showmanship with dishes including a rotating Ferris wheel of guacamole and salsa, a dish called "the best f#*%ing birra nachos," and a host of margaritas piled high with toppings.
Now, the group has announced plans to bring two new concepts to the Valley.
The first is called the Rosticceria, and promises to be "Arizona's first Italian rotisserie wood-fired grill," according to a press release.
The restaurant will feature wood-fired and roasted meats, craft cocktails, and live music.
According to the release, the chef is "taking after his father's footsteps" at this new restaurant, which is described as "casual," "elegant," and "modern." No estimated opening date has yet been set for either new concept.