9 Oktoberfest Celebrations in Metro Phoenix This Fall

True, overall shorts are back, but the devoted attendees of annual Oktoberfest celebrations never let that tradition die in the first place. Yes, it’s time to get last year’s beer stains out of your lederhosen in preparation for the 2018 Oktoberfest season. Anticipate carb-heavy days of pretzel-eating and beer-drinking, best paired with loud polka, dizzying carnival rides, lawn game competitions, and lots of beer. It’s going to be great. Here are nine Oktoberfest-style events happening this fall across the Valley, in order of appearance. Prost!

EXPAND The outdoor tables at Brat Haus, where Oktoberfest is going down. Chris Malloy

Brat Haus Oktoberfest 2018

3622 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

If you’ve got some lederhosen or a dirndl, head to Brat Haus Oktoberfest for free admission (everyone else must pay $10 in advance or $12 at the door). Upon entry, you’ll find games and competitions like a stein-holding contest, a German-themed menu, live oompah music, a performance from the Mob vs the Ballot Box, and a special firkin tapping from SanTan Brewing at 5 p.m. with the mayor, Jim Lane. The 21-and-over Brat Haus Oktoberfest 2018 is 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 22.

Edelweiss Beer Garden Oktoberfest

2625 East Bell Road

The Edelweiss Beer Garden Oktoberfest at Edelweiss at Wagon Yard is the ultimate north Valley Oktoberfest celebration. It runs from Saturday, September 22, to Sunday, October 7, and there’ll be a special limited event menu offered on Fridays and Saturdays. Think German-style food like wursts, schnitzels, and pretzels, an impressive beer menu with Erdinger Oktoberfest, Hofbräu München Dunkel, and Brooklyner Schneider Hopfen-Weisse, plus Larry Roberts playing Barvarian accordion music. Entry is free, and it’s a party.