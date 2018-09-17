9 Oktoberfest Celebrations in Metro Phoenix This Fall

True, overall shorts are back, but the devoted attendees of annual Oktoberfest celebrations never let that tradition die in the first place. Yes, it’s time to get last year’s beer stains out of your lederhosen in preparation for the 2018 Oktoberfest season. Anticipate carb-heavy days of pretzel-eating and beer-drinking, best paired with loud polka, dizzying carnival rides, lawn game competitions, and lots of beer. It’s going to be great. Here are nine Oktoberfest-style events happening this fall across the Valley, in order of appearance. Prost!
Brat Haus Oktoberfest 2018
3622 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
If you’ve got some lederhosen or a dirndl, head to Brat Haus Oktoberfest for free admission (everyone else must pay $10 in advance or $12 at the door). Upon entry, you’ll find games and competitions like a stein-holding contest, a German-themed menu, live oompah music, a performance from the Mob vs the Ballot Box, and a special firkin tapping from SanTan Brewing at 5 p.m. with the mayor, Jim Lane. The 21-and-over Brat Haus Oktoberfest 2018 is 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 22.
Edelweiss Beer Garden Oktoberfest
2625 East Bell Road
The Edelweiss Beer Garden Oktoberfest at Edelweiss at Wagon Yard is the ultimate north Valley Oktoberfest celebration. It runs from Saturday, September 22, to Sunday, October 7, and there’ll be a special limited event menu offered on Fridays and Saturdays. Think German-style food like wursts, schnitzels, and pretzels, an impressive beer menu with Erdinger Oktoberfest, Hofbräu München Dunkel, and Brooklyner Schneider Hopfen-Weisse, plus Larry Roberts playing Barvarian accordion music. Entry is free, and it’s a party.
SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest 2018
3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
The 11th annual SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest is ready for the crowd with mounds of Bavarian food, German-style brews including the SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest Lager, live polka, and a performance by Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, and games like a brat-eating contest, stein-holding competition, and wiener dog races. SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest 2018 is 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, at the Dr. AJ Chandler Park in Chandler. Tickets are $12 for general admission, and $125 for the VIP experience.
Fountain Hills Oktoberfest 2018
12925 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills
The 10th annual Fountain Hills Oktoberfest offers authentic German food and beer, plus live music from a Germany-based festmusik band, and plenty of kid-friendly activities like bouncy houses and games. Fountain Hills Oktoberfest 2018 is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 28, and Saturday, September 29, at Fountain Park. Admission is $5 for anyone over age of 12.
Old World Oktoberfest 2018
9875 North 85th Avenue, Peoria
The Peoria Oktoberfest 2018 – happening at Centennial Plaza Park – has everything from a German menu to beer and schnapps, plus a vendor area, competitions, live entertainment, and rides and games. Check out live festmusik straight from Germany while enjoying a bratwurst and sauerkraut or German potato salad. Enter the stein-holding and best-dressed competitions, or just enjoy a Warsteiner beer in the official Oktoberfest stein. The 13th annual Old World Oktoberfest 2018 is 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6. Tickets are $5, or free for anyone 20 or younger.
Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest
1 East Washington Street
Brats, schnitzel, and beer, plus friendly competitions like the stein hold, beer maid costume contest, and a pretzel-eating competition – the 2018 Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest is ready to deliver. Held at CityScape, the annual celebration also offers a Bavarian dance floor, live music, and probably some great people watching. The 21-and-over Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest is 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 6. Tickets are $10 to $30.
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
The 46th annual Four Peaks Oktoberfest will be a three-day gathering of food and drink, live entertainment and German music, rides and games, and killer sunsets at Tempe Town Lake in Tempe Beach Park. This staple Bavarian-themed festival and benefit for Tempe Sister Cities promises over 12 varieties of German beer, brats, and new to 2018, some gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan food options in the food truck area. Four Peaks Oktoberfest is 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, October 12, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 13, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 14. Entry is free, and VIP packages are available.
Haus Murphy's Oktoberfest 2018
5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
For three weekends in October, the well-known German restaurant in historic downtown Glendale hosts Oktoberfest at Haus Murphy's. There’s a bier garden with plenty of Warsteiner Oktoberfest, the band the Guggle Bach Buam is flying in from Heidelberg, Germany, and there will be food galore like the Original Oktoberfest Pretzel – which is imported from Germany and comes with Haus Cheese Spread or spicy mustard. Other menu items include Sauerkraut Puffs, Nürnberger Bratwurstchen, schnitzel, and even a chocolate-sauerkraut torte. Haus Murphy's Oktoberfest is 4 to 10 p.m. on October 12 and 13, 19 and 20, and 26 and 27 (with a special Halloween theme). Call 623-939-2480 for reservations and tickets.
Oktoberfest Goodyear 2018
1658 South Litchfield Road, Goodyear
If you’re looking for the total package of Oktoberfests, Oktoberfest Goodyear 2018 might be your answer. It’s $69 to get in, but that includes all-you-can-eat authentic German food, all-you-can-drink water and soft drinks, live performances from the Munich-based band Handgschabt, and a take-home stein and T-shirt. Plus, your first two beers are free. They'll have some good stuff from Bavarian State Brewery, including Original Premium and Weihenstephan Hefe Weissbier. The 21-and-over Oktoberfest Goodyear 2018 is 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 27, at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport.
