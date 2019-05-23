Tickets Still Available for Tonight’s Flavors of Phoenix Fundraiser

What started in Phoenix nearly three decades ago by James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross has become a nationwide tradition. It’s the annual Flavors of Phoenix, which now has spread to more than 20 cities (though, of course, it’s not Flavors of Phoenix elsewhere). The event highlights the culinary skills of more than 30 area chefs while raising funds for the American Liver Foundation. And what’s more, it’s tonight in Scottsdale and there are tickets available.

So, what is it?

Flavors of (insert-city-name-here) is a multicourse dinner prepared tableside by a top local chef. There are signature dishes as well as off-menu fare. This year’s Valley chefs include chef and co-chair of the event Matt Carter of Zinc Bistro, The Mission, and Fat Ox, as well as Chris Masco of the Westin Kierland — the host restaurant. And, of course, founding chef and co-chair, Christopher Gross of the Wrigley Mansion, will be whipping up something.

Cartwright's executive chef, Brett Vibber, will be one of the local chefs at Flavors of Phoenix. Chris Malloy

Other Phoenix-area chefs include Rebecca Tillman of Mowry & Cotton, Brett Vibber of Cartwright's Modern Cuisine, Ivan Jacobo of Hidden Kitchen, and many more.

Tickets are steep, clocking in at $500 a pop, but funds go directly toward research, education, and advocacy efforts for the American Liver Foundation.

The 2019 Flavors of Phoenix is 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, in the Grand Ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 East Greenway Parkway in Scottsdale.

For tickets and more information, see the Flavors of Phoenix website.