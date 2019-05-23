 


    Herban Planet
Christopher Gross, a James Beard Award-winning chef, started Flavors of Phoenix 28 years ago.EXPAND
Christopher Gross, a James Beard Award-winning chef, started Flavors of Phoenix 28 years ago.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tickets Still Available for Tonight’s Flavors of Phoenix Fundraiser

Lauren Cusimano | May 23, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

What started in Phoenix nearly three decades ago by James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross has become a nationwide tradition. It’s the annual Flavors of Phoenix, which now has spread to more than 20 cities (though, of course, it’s not Flavors of Phoenix elsewhere). The event highlights the culinary skills of more than 30 area chefs while raising funds for the American Liver Foundation. And what’s more, it’s tonight in Scottsdale and there are tickets available.

So, what is it?

Flavors of (insert-city-name-here) is a multicourse dinner prepared tableside by a top local chef. There are signature dishes as well as off-menu fare. This year’s Valley chefs include chef and co-chair of the event Matt Carter of Zinc Bistro, The Mission, and Fat Ox, as well as Chris Masco of the Westin Kierland — the host restaurant. And, of course, founding chef and co-chair, Christopher Gross of the Wrigley Mansion, will be  whipping up something.

Other Phoenix-area chefs include Rebecca Tillman of Mowry & Cotton, Brett Vibber of Cartwright's Modern Cuisine, Ivan Jacobo of Hidden Kitchen, and many more.

Tickets are steep, clocking in at $500 a pop, but funds go directly toward research, education, and advocacy efforts for the American Liver Foundation.

The 2019 Flavors of Phoenix is 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, in the Grand Ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 East Greenway Parkway in Scottsdale.

For tickets and more information, see the Flavors of Phoenix website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

