Holiday Cheer and Local Beer: Warm Up This Winter with These 8 Seasonal Craft Brews

Here are eight metro Phoenix breweries showcasing ales, porters, and more craft creations of all stripes, many of which are bursting with candy canes, cinnamon, white or dark chocolate, and other seasonal spices and flavors.
Some are available in cans or growlers while others are on tap only. Call ahead if you have your heart set on something, because these seasonal sips are available in limited quantities.
Huss Brewing Co.Three Valley locations Huss Brewing Co.'s Christmas Ale, tapped on December 1, has a warm, reddish hue and a seasonally spicy profile that sparkles on the palate with clove, cinnamon, orange zest, and sweet dates. Though there’s already a lot going on in the glass, you could pair this with yogurt-covered pretzels for a decadent delight.
O.H.S.O. Brewery & DistilleryFour Valley locationsYour closest O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery location should be your first stop if you’re looking to try a wide variety of beers to get you in the holiday spirit. Their “12 Beers of Christmas” spotlights exactly that: A dozen different wintery and spiced beers made in-house as well as guest beers from near and far.
The most notably-Christmasy beer is the 7 Spice Stout, brewed with — you guessed it — seven holiday spices. Dark and hearty with a whiff of cloves, it imparts a balance of festive notes without being overpowering. Big points also go to the Chocane, a milk stout conditioned on candy canes that brings to mind a bite of dark chocolate peppermint bark, and the Santa Clause, another milk stout with sugar cookie and vanilla bean flavors.
Pedal Haus BreweryThree Valley locations Even non-beer lovers might sneak an extra sip if you order the Peppermint Chocolate Porter at Pedal Haus Brewery. Brewed with fresh peppermint and chocolate, it’s dark, rich, and robust, with a hint of mint, and a refreshing finish. Unlike other winter beers that go gung-ho on seasonal spices and taste more like dessert, this one is versatile enough to enjoy with pretty much anything on the menu.
PHX Beer Co.3002 East Washington Street
602-275-5049Many Christmas beers are dark and heavy, but the golden-hued Candy Cane White Chocolate Ale from Sonoran Brewing Co. and sold at PHX Beer Co. is light and golden, with subtle notes of mint and not-too-sweet white chocolate. It’s so popular, bartenders can barely keep the cans in the case — maybe because of the festive flavors, but probably also thanks to the fun can art. Through Christmas Eve, stop in and buy a gift card for $25 or more and get any pint for a penny while you wait.
SanTan Brewing Co.8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-917-8700
SanTan Brewing Co.’s Winter Warmer Strong Ale — the first seasonal beer the company ever brewed — has something of a cult following. The brewpub hosts an annual release party, which happened in November, inviting aficionados to taste each release since the first in 2015, where they can suss out subtle differences in the formula and get a commemorative T-shirt.
Based on an Old English Ale recipe, the Winter Warmer is spiced with 10 pounds of ginger from Lee Lee International Supermarket. The caramel and roasted malts are backed by 10 pounds of Arizona orange blossom honey. Despite all that, the deep reddish brown final product has an unmistakable coffee characteristic. The ginger flourishes after a bite of soft, decadent homemade ginger snap cookies, which accompany each pint served at the downtown Chandler pub.
Tombstone Brewing Co.3935 East Thomas Road
602-368-7295
If you love cinnamon, you’ll go gaga over the Winter Ale at Tombstone Brewing Co. This malty, reddish-amber ale is as fragrant as potpourri, but just kisses the palate. It’s complemented by biscuit and caramel notes and has a light, crisp finish. Enjoy it on its own in the cheery, relaxed taproom or take home a four-pack and sip it with holiday sugar cookies.
Uncle Bear’s BreweryThree Valley locations Uncle Bear’s Brewery is worth a visit anytime for the adorable dog-themed taprooms complete with fire hydrant-shaped tap handles. But the brews are exceptional as well, and the Holiday Hound winter beer is an annual favorite. Although it’s a bit viscous and high-gravity, with a 7.4 percent ABV, it goes down smooth and remains rather light. It reveals toasty malt and slightly sweet, dark chocolate notes, but nothing is too much. This brew is perfect for pairing with any chocolate treats.
Wren House Brewing Co.2125 North 24th Street
602-244-9184
New to Wren House Brewing Co. this year, Ain’t No Lobos winter ale is reminiscent of “dark honey wheat bread from your favorite Australian restaurant,” as the description states. The roasted and honey malts dominate, accented by barely a whisper of cinnamon, tongue-tingling clove, and candied orange peel. It doesn’t scream “holiday spices,” but it’s comforting and warms you up, just like your favorite fleece blanket.