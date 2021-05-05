10 Catering Companies for Vegan Gatherings in Greater Phoenix

Vegan versions of backyard classics like burgers and wings can be catered family-style from Green New American Vegetarian.

Sure, you could throw some Impossible Burgers and Beyond Sausages on the grill for your vegan backyard gathering this Memorial Day. Or, you could kick back and let one of these Valley-based meal delivery companies cater to your vegan needs. Here are 10.

Green New American Vegetarian

Any of the all-vegan menu items at Green can be made family-style. That means enough of those famous mock meat wings to rock any party, and spreads of savory plant-based American classics like burgers, chili fries, po’ boys, cheesesteaks, and barbecue “chicken” sandwiches. They will also work with customers on custom catered menus.

Bereisheet 129 Plant-Based Cuisine and Catering

Bereisheet 129 is a black-owned business run by sisters Erica Stephens, CEO, and Chef Miryam (Maleah Stephens). They named their company after the Hebrew word for genesis, and have embraced the idea of facilitating new beginnings through fresh, healthful food. The catering menu is filled with American comfort foods and party classics like carrot dogs, pizza, vegan salmon patties, and mushroom spinach rice loaf (like meatloaf, but better).

Flower Child's catering menu includes an extensive list of healthful and flavorful sides. Flower Child

Flower Child

Restaurateur Sam Fox’s chic-hippie chain proffers copious vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options among its five catering packages. Flower Child offers various salads and bowls, including The Grateful Spread with a large salad of your choice (organic kale, chopped vegetable, or Skinny Cobb), six wraps, and avocado or chickpea hummus with veggies and pitas. Vegan options on the list of sides include organic brown rice and red chile-glazed sweet potatoes.

Vegan Invasion

Valley vegans might be familiar with Phoenix’s first vegan hot dog cart, NOT-DOG, started in 2018 by chef Dominique Kirkpatrick and business partner Fanny Bernard. Two years prior, Kirkpatrick had kicked off her catering company, Vegan Invasion, and those gourmet vegan hot dogs are the crux of it — but they also make empanadas and Buddhy Bowls packed with roasted veggies.

EXPAND Pomegranate Cafe has the most comprehensive vegan catering menu in the Valley. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Pomegranate Café

This mother-daughter-owned plant-forward favorite in Ahwatukee has the most extensive catering menu among local vegan eateries. Of course there are courses of salads, but the Pomegranate Café platters — each designed for 10 to 12 people – are pretty special, boasting everything from assorted quesadillas and walnut “meat” taco platters to wraps and mushroom burgers. There’s even a big breakfast catering menu — including local Peixoto Coffee Roasters — that serves a dozen people.

Citron Catering

Citron Catering, which expanded into Phoenix from California via Los Angeles transplant Kent Fear, specializes in corporate catering, but also does social gatherings. The menus include edibles for everyone, including a vegetarian selection with many items that can be made vegan, such as tofu and veggie stir-fry, vegetable sandwiches and wraps, grilled portobello mushrooms, and fajitas.

EXPAND The Vegan Tastes makes weekly deliveries of prepackaged meals. Niki D'Andrea

The Vegan Taste

Casa Terra chef Jason Wyrick’s vegan meal delivery service has a new menu every week, but usually includes a mix of sandwiches or burgers, pastas, enchiladas, and variations on lasagna (most often classic or Green Lasagna made with zucchini). Though not technically a caterer, The Vegan Taste offers meal orders by the dozen and delivers dishes to your door in a cooler every Monday. But the setup and serving is up to you.

Maddox Lane

Chef Amber Wilson’s Mediterranean-inspired meals of grazing boards include items with savory flavors like rosemary and garlic fingerling potatoes, grilled zucchini, and roasted endive. The other Maddox Lane option for catering, wellness bowls, have heft from healthful ingredient options like raw beets, cumin-roasted sweet potatoes, tempeh taco “meat,” pickled purple cabbage, and coconut black beans. It’s probably the best backyard catering option to serve with a side of yoga.

EXPAND Yes, Valley vegans, Pita Jungle caters. Lauren Cusimano

Pita Jungle

Valley-based health food chain Pita Jungle’s Cater & Chill menu has fresh Mediterranean options for vegans beyond salad. There’s pita bread with hummus (including the popular and sprightly cilantro jalapeño version), falafel and wood-fired veggie wraps, and pretty much everything on Pita Jungle’s long list of sides.

Flavors Plant-Based Cuisine

Flavors Plant-Based Cuisine can cater any kind of food for your vegan backyard bash — Asian, Mexican, Italian, New American, name it. The catering menu is lengthy, with pan-size portions of plant-based entrees like smoked barbecue jackfruit, fettuccine Alfredo, and Italian sausage lasagna, framed by an army of appetizer and side options such as salad, mashed potatoes, rice, and collard greens.