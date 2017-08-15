40 First Date Ideas in Metro Phoenix

Here are 40 ideas for a first date in metro Phoenix.

Dating doesn't have to mean expensive menus and awkward conversation. After all, first dates aren't necessarily about being formal. They're about making (and getting) a good first impression. From the indoors to the outdoors, uptown to downtown, here are 40 ways to make your move.

1. Catch an indie flick at FilmBar.

2. Go for some vintage bowling at Let It Roll Bowl.

3. Explore galleries, shops, and street performers along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue on First Friday.

4. Take a swing at swing dancing lessons. Every Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m., The Duce offers free swing lessons during the South Central Swing Nite for $8 at the door.

5. Go for a hike up Camelback Mountain or Piestewa Peak.

EXPAND If your date is on a Thursday night, you can both go to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art for free. Lynn Trimble

6. Spend an evening at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Admission's free on Thursday nights, and free after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

7. Catch a stand-up show at any one of the comedy clubs in the Valley: Stand Up Live, Tempe Improv, or House of Comedy at High Street.

8. Play up your competitive side at Phoenix's old-school arcades.

9. Explore the thrift and vintage shops along the Melrose Curve.

10. See if you can hit up all of Phoenix's best tourist attractions in a day.

EXPAND See the dark side of the desert. Desert Botanical Garden

11. Visit the Desert Botanical Garden at the time that best suits your schedule and mood — perhaps a romantic stroll at sunset or an intimate flashlight tour after dark.

12. Try to get lucky, so to speak, at Talking Stick Resort. It may not be the same as a getaway to Las Vegas, but it's a hell of a lot cheaper.

13. Spend an evening walking through Phoenix Art Museum. It's free on Wednesday nights.

14. Before you start climbing all over each other, spend an afternoon scaling the indoor rock walls of AZ on the Rocks.

15. Enjoy some top-notch lip syncing and comedy at a Phoenix drag show.

EXPAND Bring cash for a night together at the Palo Verde Lounge. Benjamin Leatherman

16. Show off your pool-playing skills at your favorite dive bar.

17. Make the evening more colorful at Westworld Paintball Adventures.

18. Dine, shop, and stroll through the galleries at Old Town Scottsdale's Thursday art walk.

19. Go check out the skyline view at the entrance of South Mountain in your car.

20. Test your knowledge of all things pop culture by teaming up battling it out at one of Phoenix's top trivia nights.

