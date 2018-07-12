Superstition Meadery Eyes Downtown Phoenix Expansion

Superstition Meadery is in the process of finalizing an expansion to downtown Phoenix. Since opening six years ago, the Prescott-based meadery has made more than 170 kinds of mead. Last year alone, Superstition turned out 29,000 gallons of honey wine. Superstition is seen as one of the state's great craft producers.

"We're looking to do something in downtown Phoenix, and we're really psyched to reach out to the place where most of our fans are," owner Jeff Herbert says.