Tucson's El Güero Canelo Honored with James Beard Award for Its Sonoran Hot Dogs

A Sonoran hot dog, with chile guero on the side, from the Phoenix location of El Guero Canelo.

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced that El Güero Canelo, Tucson's most famous Sonoran hot dog stand and restaurant, has been named one of five recipients of its 2018 American Classics award.

The distinction is given to restaurants that "have timeless appeal and are cherished for quality food that reflects the character of their community." The last time an Arizona restaurant received the Classics award was in 2012, when Phoenix's Fry Bread House was singled out by the foundation.

It's a major honor for El Güero Canelo, which got its start as a six-by-eight foot trailer on Tucson's 12th Avenue back in 1993. In a city bursting with great Sonoron dogos, the humble food trailer quickly made a name for itself by offering shaded outdoor seating, prompt service, a killer condiments bar, and dispensing finely tuned Sonoran dogs with conveyor belt-like efficiency.