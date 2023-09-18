Game Grumps, Tempe Signs and Phoenix’s best things to do this week

Over the next four nights, you can have a few drinks while filling your sketchpad, attend a live appearance by YouTuber duo the Game Grumps, or catch the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Rising in action as both teams attempt to make their respective playoffs.
Other things to do from Sept. 18 to 21 include the chance to view vintage signs from old-school Tempe businesses or see the first live-action “Mortal Kombat” flick on the big screen.
Read on for more details about the best things to do in Phoenix this week or check out our online event calendar.
Drink 'N' Draw
Monday, September 19
Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 W. Camelback RoadThe title of this monthly event at Changing Hands Bookstore is pretty self-explanatory: Local artists gather inside the First Draft Book Bar for a casual night of creating art while enjoying a few adult libations. You’ll have to bring your own supplies and cover the cost of your drinks, but the camaraderie and convivial atmosphere are free, as is admission. This month’s Drink 'N' Draw session will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening. All skill levels are welcome to attend, from newbies to veteran artists, and early birds who arrive before 6 p.m. can score a drink and a snack at happy hour prices. More information is available here.
Curated Cinema: ‘Mortal Kombat’
Monday, Sept. 18
Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 5478 S. Power Road, GilbertThe 1995 live-action adaptation of the 'Mortal Kombat' video game franchise has never been considered great cinema, neither upon its initial release nor in the 18 years since. The 101-minute-long flick is a mishmash of chopsocky shtick, gamer fan service, dated special effects, cheesy acting and even worse dialogue. That being said, it's entertaining as hell and somehow works in a “so-bad-it’s-good” kind of way. (Plus, the soundtrack still slaps.) Just in time for this week’s release of “Mortal Kombat 1” on various gaming systems, the Majestic in Gilbert is screening the film at 3:15, 6 and 8:45 p.m. on Monday as part of its “Curated Cinema” series. Tickets are $5 per person and additional showing will take place on Sept. 19 and 20.
‘Tempe Signs’
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., TempeLongtime Valley residents who are into local nostalgia will likely geek out over Tempe History Museum’s latest exhibition. Dozens of vintage signs from old-school Tempe businesses — ranging from bygone spots like iconic water park Big Surf and famed Mill Avenue restaurant Monti's La Casa Vieja to a few existing establishments like Changing Hands Bookstore — will be displayed inside the museum. Curated by Arizona State University graduate student Aubrey Feyrer, the exhibition includes capsule histories of each sign and original neon art inspired by vintage designs. Check it out during the museum’s regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Wednesday, Sept. 20
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.Don’t look now, but the Arizona Diamondbacks stand a good chance at making this year’s Major League Baseball playoffs. After sweeping the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, including prevailing in a 13-inning marathon game, the Snakes are now in the second National League wild-card spot. Arizona (79-72) still has 11 games left in the regular season and can strengthen or improve their situation by beating the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at home this week. The two-game series starts on Tuesday night with pitcher Zac Gallen on the mound for the Diamondbacks. San Francisco is currently nipping at Arizona’s heels in the standing and won’t make it easy. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. Tickets start at $22.
Phoenix Rising vs. Indy Eleven
Wednesday, Sept. 20
3801 E. Washington St. How do you make an ultra-competitive soccer game between two skilled teams even better? Easy. Just add some inexpensive suds. Such will be the case on Wednesday night during Phoenix Rising’s home game against the Indy Eleven, which happens to be the local team’s $1 beer night. Attendees can enjoy brews for a buck while cheering on the Rising as they seek to extend their current five-game win streak. Phoenix is currently ranked fourth in the USL Championship’s Western Conference standings and are on track to make next month’s playoffs. We’re guessing that the beer will help to fuel fans’ fever for the team. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $17.
Game Grumps Live
Thursday, Sept. 21
Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa There are literally millions of gamers posting their narrated gameplay YouTube videos these days, but few are as funny or insightful as Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan, better known to their fans as the Game Grumps. Their channel contains hundreds of hilarious videos filled with their infectious chemistry and witty banter while playing through games both old and new. The Game Grumps’ touring show offers the same sort of entertainment, albeit in a live setting. Their latest show, Tournament of Gamers, comes to Mesa Arts Center on Thursday evening and involves them competing against members of the audience. The show is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $39.50.