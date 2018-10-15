Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Short on cash this week? We’ve got you covered. This week, you can pedal your heart out at the Fourth Annual Bike Bazaar, rock the rainbow at Rainbows Festival, or get educated at Chemistry Day – all for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Don't let the scaffolding fool you: Kobalt remains open for business as Park Central Mall continues its seemingly endless renovations, so there's no need to drive to a casino on the edge of town. Naughty or Nice Drag Bingo is still happening every Monday night. Snatch your dauber and have local queens Olivia Gardens and Barbara Seville call out your numbers. Laughs are guaranteed and prizes will be provided by Off Chute Too. Spin the wheel and grab some balls on Monday, October 15, at 3110 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit kobaltbarphoenix.com.



Checking out political art by Ann Morton. Lynn Trimble

It's art meets American history at Practical Art, where a new group show curated by creatives Lisa Olson and Patricia Sannit is named for a trio of amendments to the U.S. Constitution. They're all related to voting, so you can expect to see plenty of political art from participating artists, who include Malena Barnhart, Hilary Harp, Annie Lopez, Kristen Miologos, Ann Morton, M. Jenea Sanchez, Jen Urso, and Sannit. Check out "The 15th, 19th and 26th: Get Out the Vote" between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, October 15. It's free, and it's got art made with shreds of red MAGA T-shirts. Visit practical-art.com.



See how three artists tackle shifting identities. ASU Gallery 100

How people form, then perform, their identities is complex. That's the premise of an intermedia exhibition called "Multidentity," which features works by artists Yongjin Liu, Nathaniel Doyle, and Kourtney Finger. Together, they explore the relationships between individual and group identities, and the ways art can illuminate one's perceptions of both self and others. See how they've used video, photography, and digital illustration to address false narratives about countercultures, plus imagery that challenges pop-culture norms. The free art show at Gallery 100, 951 South Mill Avenue in Tempe, runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17. Visit asuevents.asu.edu.



Three years ago, businessman Sajjad Shah started the Instagram account Muslims of the World (@muslimsoftheworld1). It features powerful stories and images meant to raise awareness of the struggles of those in the Islamic faith. Shah and college student Iman Mahoul complied the posts into an inspirational bestselling book of the same name. Shah will be presenting it at Changing Hands Phoenix. The event will also include spoken-word poetry by Fatima Shendy. See things from a different point of view beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, at 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event and there will be copies of the book available for purchase. This is being billed as a black-tie event. For more information, visit changinghands.com.



EXPAND Phoenix Spokes People

It is officially fall in Phoenix. The leaves won’t change, but there will be more cyclists on the road. For those who prefer to travel on two wheels instead of four, you can gear up at the Fourth Annual Bike Bazaar presented by the Phoenix Spokes People. Vendors will be there with the latest clothing and equipment to make your ride a smooth one. The Phoenix Police Department will be on hand to help you register your bike. There will also be a bike swap and a raffle.

Pedal on down from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, at Phoenix Public Market, 721 North Central Avenue. Admission is free. For more information, visit phoenixspokespeople.org.



EXPAND Somewhere over the rainbow, there's a fab festival. Lynn Trimble

For some, rainbows prompt memories of watching The Wizard of Oz and hearing Dorothy sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." But they're also a symbol the diversity and pride within the LGBTQ community. That's what Phoenix Pride is celebrating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, during the Rainbows Festival happening at Heritage Square Park, 113 North Sixth Street. That's day one of the two-day event, which includes live entertainment on two stages, plus more than 150 exhibitors. Typically the event, which is free and open to the public, draws more than 25,000 people, including friends, family members, and other allies. If you've got rainbow gear, now is the time to rock it. Visit phoenixpride.org.



Faivovich and Goldberg, May 11, 2016. Seized Campo del Cielo meteorites at the State's Attorney Office, Santiago del Estero, Argentina Courtesy of ASU Art Museum

There's a lot of talk these days about intersections between art and science, especially as schools boost S.T.E.M. programs while cutting the arts. Now, there's an exhibit that captures the very real ways art and science are intertwined, showing it's not an either-or proposition. Head to ASU Art Museum, 51 East 10th Street in Tempe, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, to see how contemporary Argentinian artists Guillermo Faivovich and Nicolas Goldberg have been exploring a meteor shower that happened 4,000 years ago, while working with ASU's Center for Meteorite Studies. Their "Decomiso" (meaning "seizure") installation comprises sculpture, video, sound, and more than 400 photographs. Museum admission is free. Visit asuevents.asu.edu.



There isn’t a way to quantify the influence of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari without sounding like a pretentious film snob. Considered by film critics to be the peak of German Expressionism, the silent movie’s reach is felt in everything from the works of M. Night Shyamalan to Tim Burton. When this black and white classic screens at the Tempe History Museum, its surprises will be heightened by a haunting live score performed by the Tetra String Quartet.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, at 809 East Southern Avenue in Tempe. Admission is free. For more information, visit tempe.gov/museum.



Word nerds unite for a fright at the Scary Spelling Bee. Step inside Carly’s Bistro and witness costumed adults stepping up to the podium and naming the letters of the most bone-chilling words in the English language. There will be great drink specials, so the word for this event is F-U-N.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, at 128 East Roosevelt Street. This is a free event. If you wish to participate, please send an e-mail to gnome.chomsky@lawngnomepublishing.com with "Spelling Bee" in the subject line. The first 20 people will be chosen. For more information, visit carlysbistro.com.

EXPAND American Chemical Society

Between memorizing all of the 118 confirmed elements on the periodic table and using algebra to analyze chemical reactions, chemistry has to be the least-loved subject in school. The Arizona Museum of Natural History wants to change the perception around this much-maligned branch of science with Chemistry Day. This year’s theme is “Chemistry Is Out of This World.” There will be special events and activities throughout the day to show everyone young and old the value of chemistry in everyday life.

Mix things up from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, at 53 North MacDonald in Mesa. This event is free with museum admission. For more information, visit arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org.