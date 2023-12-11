Scottsdale’s Emma Stone picks up two 2024 Golden Globe nominations

The list of 2024 Golden Globe nominations was announced Monday morning, and Scottsdale native Emma Stone is on the list — twice.
Stone was nominated in the film category of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in "Poor Things," and in the television category of Best Actress in a Drama for "The Curse."
In the dark comedy "Poor Things," directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, she plays Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a scientist after committing suicide.
"The Curse," a show on Showtime, stars Stone as Whitney Siegel, a woman trying to juggle the debut of her and her husband's new HGTV show, their problems conceiving a child and a possible curse that was put on the couple.
Stone was born Emily Stone in Scottsdale on Nov. 6, 1988. She began her acting career at local company Valley Youth Theatre, where her first role was in "The Wind and the Willows" at the age of 10.
VYT artistic director Bobb Cooper told Teen Vogue in 2017, "I knew from a very young age that Emma had the innate ability to bring any character to life. She gives everything to each character she plays and brings truth to the story. Emma knows how to make moments magical."
Stone has won a Golden Globe before, in the film category of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in 2017 for her role in "La La Land."
When she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for that role later that year, she thanked Cooper in her acceptance speech.